NAI Robert Lynn Aids LifeGift in Relocation of Forth Worth Office; Breaks Ground on New Facility
Expansion will enable organ procurement office to add first tissue recovery suite in Fort Worth
LifeGift's new 14,000-square-
"The construction of the new Fort Worth building is a huge milestone for LifeGift," said Kevin Myer, president and CEO of LifeGift. "The capabilities of this building and ideal location in the Medical District will help us offer more hope to donor families, transplant recipients and those waiting on the gift of life."
For LifeGift to operate out of one facility, the growing service needed a larger office building with the ability to accommodate in-house surgical suites for tissue recovery. Colt Power, office division vice president at NAI Robert Lynn, was able to strategically select a site in an ideal location near multiple hospitals for convenient transfers of donors to LifeGift's tissue recovery suites. Additionally, Colt coordinated the arrangement for the specially designed, build to suit property required for LifeGift's unique operation requirements.
"I'm very fortunate to play a small part in the success of a great organization that provides hope to those in need," said Power. "After finding the perfect location for a new facility, LifeGift will have the ability to service a higher number of patients each day and successfully complete thousands more lifesaving transplants."
LifeGift is one of three organ procurement organizations in the state of Texas that facilitate organ and tissue recovery. As the federally designated organ and tissue recovery agency for North, Southeast and West Texas, it partners with more than 200 hospitals across 109 Texas counties.
Power represented LifeGift in the lease negotiations with the property owner, Steve Hawkins. LifeGift is partnering with Hawkins Construction to serve as the general contractor and developer of the property.
For additional information, contact Colt Power with NAI Robert Lynn (http://www.robertlynn.com/
About NAI Robert Lynn:
NAI Robert Lynn specializes in providing commercial brokerage and consulting services including tenant representation and owner representation for office, industrial and retail properties, property management, investment sales and purchases. The company has been ranked in the top five of the Costar ranking of Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) brokerage firms based on commercial square footage leased every year since the rankings began. NAI Robert Lynn has been providing its clients with superior service and market knowledge of the DFW area for 54 years. This is evidenced by the 2015 results, closing 866 transactions totaling more than 27 million square feet, and managing more than 6 million square feet of commercial properties. To learn more, visit www.robertlynn.com.
About LifeGift:
Established in 1987, LifeGift is a nonprofit 501 (c)3 organization that offers hope to individuals needing transplants in Southeast, North and West Texas. A founding member of Donate Life Texas (http://www.donatelifetexas.org/
