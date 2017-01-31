 
Serpentine, a Figure Skating Political Thriller, to Premiere March 6 at the Strand Theatre

Serpentine: The Short Program will premiere at the Strand Theatre in Clinton, MA on March 6, 2017. Produced to develop interest in the feature length version, Serpentine will premiere after an encore screening of Justice Is Mind.
 
 
Serpentine: The Short Program official poster
Serpentine: The Short Program official poster
 
WORCESTER, Mass. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Mark Lund is pleased to announce that Serpentine: The Short Program will have its world premiere on March 6, 2017 at the Strand Theatre in Clinton, MA at 7 PM. Serpentine will premiere after an encore screening of the feature film Justice Is Mind. Lund wrote and directed both films. Following the premiere Serpentine will be available on Amazon and other VOD platforms.

In Serpentine the sport of figure skating meets the Cold War in this modern day political thriller. Lund directed the first ten pages of his script last fall to develop interest in the feature length version. Lund took this short to feature production approach with Justice Is Mind.

"It's great to be returning to the Strand Theatre to premiere Serpentine," said Lund. "Five years ago I premiered Evidence after Leonardo DiCaprio's J. Edgar with the goal of turning it into a feature. Now we are premiering Serpentine after that feature became a reality with Justice Is Mind."

In Serpentine a champion figure skater finds herself in a government conspiracy involving her missing mother and a Cold War mystery that culminates at the world championships in Moscow. Set in the present, the story could best be described as Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy and The Americans meet the sport of figure skating.

"This whole project is about timing with Serpentine: The Short Program being released during the height of the figure skating season," said Lund.  "The goal is to develop enough interest to produce the feature film version later this year for a 2018 release after the Olympic Winter Games in South Korea."

A political thriller that revolves around the sport of figure skating would bode well with audiences. A 2014 Associated Press-GfK Poll around the Sochi Games revealed that the most popular sport is figure skating with 24 percent claiming it as their favorite. In the same year The Hollywood Reporter's article "Return of the Political Movie" stated that "political moves are back" with numerous projects in production.  Michael Hiltzik recently wrote in The Los Angeles Times, "The genre has been a staple of moviemaking at least since "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" (1939) and is certain to remain a staple into the distant future."

Serpentine, The Short Program, http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5990216/ stars Paul Lussier (Philip Harrison), Kim Gordon (Marlene Baxter), Denise Marco (Elizabeth Rogers) and Isabella Ramirez (Suzanne Wilson). Featured and supporting actors Herbert Fuchs, Vernon Aldershoff, Brooke Blahut, Robin Ann Rapoport, Michael A. Coppola, Stephanie Percoco, Jeff Bouffard, Shannon McNamara and Tom Pomfret. The movie was filmed at Northstar Ice Sports in Westborough, MA, The Verve, Crowne Plaza hotel in Natick, MA and a private residence in Sturbridge, MA. Foley Motorsports in Shrewsbury, MA provided automotive services to the production. To learn more visit http://www.theserpentinemovie.com/

Mark Lund, Executive Producer, Director and Writer; Denise Marco, Thomas J. McGinnis and Vernon Aldershoff, Executive Producers; Jeremy Blaiklock, Director of Photography; Elizabeth Carr, Assistant Director; Jared Skolnick, Editor; Lori Grenier and Lily Spencer, Makeup Artists; Chris Denmead, Sound Recordist; Adam Starr, Special Effects Supervisor; Manny Gonzalez, Camera Operator and Still Photographer; Daniel Elek-Diamanta, Composer; Dov Kling-Levine, Production Assistant and Digital Imaging Technician and Andy Marsden, Gaffer and Production Assistant.

About Mark Lund

Mark Lund is an award winning magazine publisher, thrice award nominated screenwriter, TV personality, producer, director and writer. From 1993 – 2004, Lund founded International Figure Skating magazine and built it into the world's largest magazine for the sport. As a TV personality, Lund starred on FOX's Skating with Celebrities and served as a TV analyst for the sport of figure skating for over fifteen years most notably for CNN during the 2002 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City. Lund's first screenplay, First World, a science fiction drama, was nominated for three screenplay awards and later condensed to a short film version that screened in several countries. He is the author of Frozen Assets and First World: Covenant. Lund wrote Justice Is Mind in 2010 and produced a short film version, Evidence, in 2011 that led to the financing of the feature film. Justice Is Mind had its world premiere in 2013 and has screened at theatres, universities and science fiction conventions around the world with its international premiere on Cunard Line's Queen Elizabeth in 2014. First World, Evidence and Justice Is Mind are now available on video on demand.

