Serpentine, a Figure Skating Political Thriller, to Premiere March 6 at the Strand Theatre
Serpentine: The Short Program will premiere at the Strand Theatre in Clinton, MA on March 6, 2017. Produced to develop interest in the feature length version, Serpentine will premiere after an encore screening of Justice Is Mind.
In Serpentine the sport of figure skating meets the Cold War in this modern day political thriller. Lund directed the first ten pages of his script last fall to develop interest in the feature length version. Lund took this short to feature production approach with Justice Is Mind.
"It's great to be returning to the Strand Theatre to premiere Serpentine,"
In Serpentine a champion figure skater finds herself in a government conspiracy involving her missing mother and a Cold War mystery that culminates at the world championships in Moscow. Set in the present, the story could best be described as Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy and The Americans meet the sport of figure skating.
"This whole project is about timing with Serpentine: The Short Program being released during the height of the figure skating season," said Lund. "The goal is to develop enough interest to produce the feature film version later this year for a 2018 release after the Olympic Winter Games in South Korea."
A political thriller that revolves around the sport of figure skating would bode well with audiences. A 2014 Associated Press-GfK Poll around the Sochi Games revealed that the most popular sport is figure skating with 24 percent claiming it as their favorite. In the same year The Hollywood Reporter's article "Return of the Political Movie" stated that "political moves are back" with numerous projects in production. Michael Hiltzik recently wrote in The Los Angeles Times, "The genre has been a staple of moviemaking at least since "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" (1939) and is certain to remain a staple into the distant future."
About Mark Lund
Mark Lund is an award winning magazine publisher, thrice award nominated screenwriter, TV personality, producer, director and writer. From 1993 – 2004, Lund founded International Figure Skating magazine and built it into the world's largest magazine for the sport. As a TV personality, Lund starred on FOX's Skating with Celebrities and served as a TV analyst for the sport of figure skating for over fifteen years most notably for CNN during the 2002 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City. Lund's first screenplay, First World, a science fiction drama, was nominated for three screenplay awards and later condensed to a short film version that screened in several countries. He is the author of Frozen Assets and First World: Covenant. Lund wrote Justice Is Mind in 2010 and produced a short film version, Evidence, in 2011 that led to the financing of the feature film. Justice Is Mind had its world premiere in 2013 and has screened at theatres, universities and science fiction conventions around the world with its international premiere on Cunard Line's Queen Elizabeth in 2014. First World, Evidence and Justice Is Mind are now available on video on demand.
