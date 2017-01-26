News By Tag
AdvisoryWorld to Exhibit New Veo Integrations at TD Ameritrade National LINC 2017
Features Advisor Proposal Generator's TD Ameritrade New Account Opening Functionality and New Veo Integration SCANalytics at Booth 802
AdvisoryWorld representatives Michael Wilson, President & COO, and Ed Fahlstrom, VP of National Sales, will exhibit AW technology at Booth 802. The new AdvisoryWorld Proposal Generator with TD Ameritrade New Account Opening will be displayed as well as AdvisoryWorld's newest Veo integration SCANalytics.
The AdvisoryWorld Advisor Proposal Generator provides an intuitive and repeatable process for analyzing investor risk and portfolio performance characteristics, designing and implementing investment strategies, and ultimately generating powerful, white labeled client proposals. SCANalytics is a technology application that automates the back testing of portfolios for proposal, periodic reviews, and suitability reviews. For more information, please visit AdvisoryWorld at Booth 802 or visit their website at www.advisoryworld.com/
About AdvisoryWorld
AdvisoryWorld is the leading provider of investment analytics, portfolio modeling and proposal generation technology for the financial services industry. Their technology is delivered via off-the-shelf web applications, API, and Professional Services. Founded in 1987, AdvisoryWorld is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and currently services over 30,000 investment professionals nationwide. For more information, please visit www.advisoryworld.com.
Jacqueline Silva, Silva Communications
***@silvacommunications.com
