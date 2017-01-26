Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes WellCare / Staywell Health Plans as a Gold Member

The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes WellCare / Staywell Health Plans as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as WellCare / Staywell Health Plans will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. focuses exclusively on providing government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs. WellCare serves approximately 3.8 million members nationwide as of Sept. 30, 2016.WellCare has developed a full complement of expertise in three major areas of government-sponsored health care: Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans. Leveraging their expertise is a key part of the value they bring to their members. They are committed to continually improving the quality of care and service they provide to their members, helping them access the right care at the right time in the appropriate setting.The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.