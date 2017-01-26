News By Tag
Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes WellCare / Staywell Health Plans as a Gold Member
"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to WellCare / Staywell Health Plans!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.
About WellCare / Staywell Health Plans
Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. focuses exclusively on providing government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs. WellCare serves approximately 3.8 million members nationwide as of Sept. 30, 2016.
WellCare has developed a full complement of expertise in three major areas of government-sponsored health care: Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans. Leveraging their expertise is a key part of the value they bring to their members. They are committed to continually improving the quality of care and service they provide to their members, helping them access the right care at the right time in the appropriate setting.
About the Doral Chamber of Commerce
The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".
The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.
