Nominations Announced for 8th Annual Indie Series Awards

29 Categories Honor Social Relevance, Artistic Merit, Excellence in Craft

8th- Annual- Indie- Series- Awards

Contact

Roger Newcomb

***@indieseriesnetwork.org Roger Newcomb

End

-- The nominations for the 8th Annual Indie Series Awards were revealed on Wednesday, February 1. The ISAs celebrate the best in independently produced scripted entertainment created for the Web.Best Web Series — Comedy#AdultingThe Amazing Gayl PileBreak: The MusicalFame DogsGrip and ElectricHigh RoadKeith Broke His LegThe PioneersBest Web Series — DramaThe BayBest Thing You'll Ever DoLemmingsMuckOut With DadPeople Like UsRumuviUndetectableBest Directing — ComedyPablo Camaití, Boy ScautsKerry Harris, Grip and ElectricJustin Harwood, High RoadAndrew Nielson, Plant: The Second ComingMorgan Waters & Brooks Gray, The Amazing Gayl PileBen Wright Smith & Ted Day, The PioneersBest Writing — ComedySylvia Batey Alcalá, Fame DogsKerry Harris & Andrew Burlinson, Grip and ElectricJustin Harwood, High RoadAndrew Nielson & David Lavine, Plant: The Second ComingKeith Powell, Keith Broke His LegMorgan Waters & Brooks Gray, The Amazing Gayl PileBest Lead Actor — ComedyBen Baur, #AdultingAndrew Burlinson, Grip and ElectricWill Farrell, The Other Will FarrellMark Mitchinson, High RoadKeith Powell, Keith Broke His LegMorgan Waters, The Amazing Gayl PileBest Lead Actress — ComedySylvia Batey Alcalá, Fame DogsMeredith Bishop, Grip and ElectricMary Bonney, Break: The MusicalLiz Days, Plant: The Second ComingAnna Jaller, Right Hand ManBhama Roget, The Bhama ShowBest Supporting Actor — ComedyBrooks Gray, The Amazing Gayl PileAdam Henry Garcia, The ChiefAndy King, The Amazing Gayl PileSam LeGassick, Rich Keeble Vanity ProjectJon Lindstrom, GridlockedManuel Urrego, Right Hand ManBest Supporting Actress — ComedyJill Knox, Keith Broke His LegInessa Frantowski, The Amazing Gayl PileCandelaria Casal, Boy ScautsNatalie Sutherland, Fame DogsLin Shaye, Grip and ElectricRenee Olstead, Grip and ElectricBest Guest Actor — ComedyJon Daly, The Amazing Gayl PileDrew Droege, #AdultingNic Few, Keith Broke His LegJack McBrayer, The Amazing Gayl PileDamion Poitier, F'dGreg Wise, High RoadBest Guest Actress — ComedyJillian Clare, Fame DogsJohanna Day, The PioneersLiz Ellis, The Bhama ShowSas Goldberg, He's With MeJune Diane Raphael, The Amazing Gayl PileEmma Thompson, High RoadBest Ensemble — ComedyThe Amazing Gayl PileF'dFame DogsGrip and ElectricHe's With MePlant: The Second ComingBest Directing — DramaCatherine Fordham, Best Thing You'll Ever DoTina Gharavi, People Like UsJason Leaver, Out With DadGregori J. Martin, The BayRob Raffety, MuckSam T. Wilson, UndetectableBest Writing — DramaKatie Adams & Jay Moon, At BayMonica West, Best Thing You'll Ever DoBrett Andres, LemmingsRob Raffety, MuckGregori J. Martin & Wendy Riche, The BayTodd Flaherty, UndetectableBest Lead Actor — DramaAnthony Anderson, AnacostiaDanny Gavigan, MuckSean-Michael Bowles, LemmingsJonathan Robbins, Out With DadKristos Andrews, The BayTodd Flaherty, UndetectableBest Lead Actress — DramaKate Conway, Out With DadMary Beth Evans, The BayRachael Fox, Here We WaitLilly Melgar, The BayMonica West, Best Thing You'll Ever DoEllen Woods, At BayBest Supporting Actor — DramaMatthew Ashford, The BayNicolas Coster, The BayAndrew Glaszek, UndetectableChristian Leadley, Here We WaitSteven Lim, People Like UsJerreme Rodriguez, UndetectableBest Supporting Actress — DramaMarion A. Akpan, AnacostiaJade Harlow, The BayLauren B. Martin, Pride: The SeriesLindsey Middleton, Out With DadMyra Lucretia Taylor, Best Thing You'll Ever DoKarrueche Tran, The BayBest Guest Actor — DramaBrandon Beemer, The BayTony Head, Pride: The SeriesTremayne Norris, AnacostiaDan Stern, LemmingsScott Turner Schofield, Pride: The SeriesKevin Spirtas, The BayBest Guest Actress — DramaPatrika Darbo, The BayMelissa Disney, Pride: The SeriesCarolyn Hennesy, The BayWhitney Hoy, Pride: The SeriesElizabeth Hubbard, AnacostiaKym Whitley, The BayBest Ensemble — DramaAnacostiaBack StabberThe BayOut With DadStarting From NowUndetectableBest Production DesignSarah Asaly, The BayJill Knox, Keith Broke His LegRosalie Mackintosh, The Amazing Gayl PileCharlie "Chaspooley"Robinson, Here We WaitScott Michael Salame, Pride: The SeriesElba Sette-Camara, The SessionsBest Costume DesignKeriann Correia, Working on ItVanessa Fischer, The Amazing Gayl PileAdam Henry Garcia & Mike Perlman, The ChiefVirginia Hemstreet, The Pantsless DetectiveMarquita Lopez, The BayMari Viera, Boy ScautsBest Special/Visual EffectsMike Barnett, The ShadesDipu Bhattacharya, The Pantsless DetectiveRobert Chapin, The Hunted: EncoreJamie Dickinson, Here We WaitBernardo Schnitzler, Guido Ferro & Vero Gatti, PsychosomaticBest MakeupGeorge Barr, Roads to KeystoneJessica Panetta, The Amazing Gayl PileLora Lee, AnacostiaRen Bray, The BayTanya Cabral, Unconditional LoveAlondra Shields, GridlockedBest SoundtrackJudith Avers, Or So the Story GoesMarcus Thorne Bagala, The Hunted: EncoreMatt Dahan, Break: The MusicalB.J. Maier, DiddlisquatMike Mason, Fame DogsCarolyn Richardson, Funny Married StuffBest Original Song"Just At The Start," Break: The Musical"Save The Fur," The Bhama Show"I Can't Make You Love Me," #Adulting"Loaded," Or So the Story Goes"My 'So-Called' Co-Star Life," My "So-Called" Co Star Life"Print," Break: The Musical"Shut In," The Bhama ShowBest EditingChristopher Datugan, People Like UsNeil Fennell, Ghost LightMatthew Kreiner, LemmingsBernardo Schnitzler & Guido Ferro, PsychosomaticJeremy Snyder & Tiffany Petitt, The BayMorgan Waters, The Amazing Gayl PileBest CinematographyColin Bryant, Classic HollywoodTravis Edwards, MuckHenry Sansom, The Amazing Gayl PileLogan Schneider, Grip and ElectricMatthias Schubert, The BayLooi Wan Ping, People Like UsBest Original ScoreJonathan M. Roe, The Pantsless DetectiveMassimo Sammi, ZeroesMatt Dahan, Break: The MusicalMichael Bahnmiller, AfterlifeMiles Ito, Here We WaitTiffany Topol, Best Thing You'll Ever DoFor more on the Indie Series Awards, visit http://indieseriesawards.com