News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Nominations Announced for 8th Annual Indie Series Awards
29 Categories Honor Social Relevance, Artistic Merit, Excellence in Craft
Best Web Series — Comedy
#Adulting
The Amazing Gayl Pile
Break: The Musical
Fame Dogs
Grip and Electric
High Road
Keith Broke His Leg
The Pioneers
Best Web Series — Drama
The Bay
Best Thing You'll Ever Do
Lemmings
Muck
Out With Dad
People Like Us
Rumuvi
Undetectable
Best Directing — Comedy
Pablo Camaití, Boy Scauts
Kerry Harris, Grip and Electric
Justin Harwood, High Road
Andrew Nielson, Plant: The Second Coming
Morgan Waters & Brooks Gray, The Amazing Gayl Pile
Ben Wright Smith & Ted Day, The Pioneers
Best Writing — Comedy
Sylvia Batey Alcalá, Fame Dogs
Kerry Harris & Andrew Burlinson, Grip and Electric
Justin Harwood, High Road
Andrew Nielson & David Lavine, Plant: The Second Coming
Keith Powell, Keith Broke His Leg
Morgan Waters & Brooks Gray, The Amazing Gayl Pile
Best Lead Actor — Comedy
Ben Baur, #Adulting
Andrew Burlinson, Grip and Electric
Will Farrell, The Other Will Farrell
Mark Mitchinson, High Road
Keith Powell, Keith Broke His Leg
Morgan Waters, The Amazing Gayl Pile
Best Lead Actress — Comedy
Sylvia Batey Alcalá, Fame Dogs
Meredith Bishop, Grip and Electric
Mary Bonney, Break: The Musical
Liz Days, Plant: The Second Coming
Anna Jaller, Right Hand Man
Bhama Roget, The Bhama Show
Best Supporting Actor — Comedy
Brooks Gray, The Amazing Gayl Pile
Adam Henry Garcia, The Chief
Andy King, The Amazing Gayl Pile
Sam LeGassick, Rich Keeble Vanity Project
Jon Lindstrom, Gridlocked
Manuel Urrego, Right Hand Man
Best Supporting Actress — Comedy
Jill Knox, Keith Broke His Leg
Inessa Frantowski, The Amazing Gayl Pile
Candelaria Casal, Boy Scauts
Natalie Sutherland, Fame Dogs
Lin Shaye, Grip and Electric
Renee Olstead, Grip and Electric
Best Guest Actor — Comedy
Jon Daly, The Amazing Gayl Pile
Drew Droege, #Adulting
Nic Few, Keith Broke His Leg
Jack McBrayer, The Amazing Gayl Pile
Damion Poitier, F'd
Greg Wise, High Road
Best Guest Actress — Comedy
Jillian Clare, Fame Dogs
Johanna Day, The Pioneers
Liz Ellis, The Bhama Show
Sas Goldberg, He's With Me
June Diane Raphael, The Amazing Gayl Pile
Emma Thompson, High Road
Best Ensemble — Comedy
The Amazing Gayl Pile
F'd
Fame Dogs
Grip and Electric
He's With Me
Plant: The Second Coming
Best Directing — Drama
Catherine Fordham, Best Thing You'll Ever Do
Tina Gharavi, People Like Us
Jason Leaver, Out With Dad
Gregori J. Martin, The Bay
Rob Raffety, Muck
Sam T. Wilson, Undetectable
Best Writing — Drama
Katie Adams & Jay Moon, At Bay
Monica West, Best Thing You'll Ever Do
Brett Andres, Lemmings
Rob Raffety, Muck
Gregori J. Martin & Wendy Riche, The Bay
Todd Flaherty, Undetectable
Best Lead Actor — Drama
Anthony Anderson, Anacostia
Danny Gavigan, Muck
Sean-Michael Bowles, Lemmings
Jonathan Robbins, Out With Dad
Kristos Andrews, The Bay
Todd Flaherty, Undetectable
Best Lead Actress — Drama
Kate Conway, Out With Dad
Mary Beth Evans, The Bay
Rachael Fox, Here We Wait
Lilly Melgar, The Bay
Monica West, Best Thing You'll Ever Do
Ellen Woods, At Bay
Best Supporting Actor — Drama
Matthew Ashford, The Bay
Nicolas Coster, The Bay
Andrew Glaszek, Undetectable
Christian Leadley, Here We Wait
Steven Lim, People Like Us
Jerreme Rodriguez, Undetectable
Best Supporting Actress — Drama
Marion A. Akpan, Anacostia
Jade Harlow, The Bay
Lauren B. Martin, Pride: The Series
Lindsey Middleton, Out With Dad
Myra Lucretia Taylor, Best Thing You'll Ever Do
Karrueche Tran, The Bay
Best Guest Actor — Drama
Brandon Beemer, The Bay
Tony Head, Pride: The Series
Tremayne Norris, Anacostia
Dan Stern, Lemmings
Scott Turner Schofield, Pride: The Series
Kevin Spirtas, The Bay
Best Guest Actress — Drama
Patrika Darbo, The Bay
Melissa Disney, Pride: The Series
Carolyn Hennesy, The Bay
Whitney Hoy, Pride: The Series
Elizabeth Hubbard, Anacostia
Kym Whitley, The Bay
Best Ensemble — Drama
Anacostia
Back Stabber
The Bay
Out With Dad
Starting From Now
Undetectable
Best Production Design
Sarah Asaly, The Bay
Jill Knox, Keith Broke His Leg
Rosalie Mackintosh, The Amazing Gayl Pile
Charlie "Chaspooley"
Scott Michael Salame, Pride: The Series
Elba Sette-Camara, The Sessions
Best Costume Design
Keriann Correia, Working on It
Vanessa Fischer, The Amazing Gayl Pile
Adam Henry Garcia & Mike Perlman, The Chief
Virginia Hemstreet, The Pantsless Detective
Marquita Lopez, The Bay
Mari Viera, Boy Scauts
Best Special/Visual Effects
Mike Barnett, The Shades
Dipu Bhattacharya, The Pantsless Detective
Robert Chapin, The Hunted: Encore
Jamie Dickinson, Here We Wait
Bernardo Schnitzler, Guido Ferro & Vero Gatti, Psychosomatic
Best Makeup
George Barr, Roads to Keystone
Jessica Panetta, The Amazing Gayl Pile
Lora Lee, Anacostia
Ren Bray, The Bay
Tanya Cabral, Unconditional Love
Alondra Shields, Gridlocked
Best Soundtrack
Judith Avers, Or So the Story Goes
Marcus Thorne Bagala, The Hunted: Encore
Matt Dahan, Break: The Musical
B.J. Maier, Diddlisquat
Mike Mason, Fame Dogs
Carolyn Richardson, Funny Married Stuff
Best Original Song
"Just At The Start," Break: The Musical
"Save The Fur," The Bhama Show
"I Can't Make You Love Me," #Adulting
"Loaded," Or So the Story Goes
"My 'So-Called' Co-Star Life," My "So-Called" Co Star Life
"Print," Break: The Musical
"Shut In," The Bhama Show
Best Editing
Christopher Datugan, People Like Us
Neil Fennell, Ghost Light
Matthew Kreiner, Lemmings
Bernardo Schnitzler & Guido Ferro, Psychosomatic
Jeremy Snyder & Tiffany Petitt, The Bay
Morgan Waters, The Amazing Gayl Pile
Best Cinematography
Colin Bryant, Classic Hollywood
Travis Edwards, Muck
Henry Sansom, The Amazing Gayl Pile
Logan Schneider, Grip and Electric
Matthias Schubert, The Bay
Looi Wan Ping, People Like Us
Best Original Score
Jonathan M. Roe, The Pantsless Detective
Massimo Sammi, Zeroes
Matt Dahan, Break: The Musical
Michael Bahnmiller, Afterlife
Miles Ito, Here We Wait
Tiffany Topol, Best Thing You'll Ever Do
For more on the Indie Series Awards, visit http://indieseriesawards.com.
Contact
Roger Newcomb
***@indieseriesnetwork.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse