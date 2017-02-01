TM TKO Opens Boston Office and Appoints Ann Candura as Director of Sales

Contact

-- TM TKO, which provides trademark clearance, watching, and analytics tools, is pleased to announce the opening of its Boston, MA office and the appointment of trademark and brand management expert Ann Candura as Director of Sales."I am delighted to welcome Ann to TM TKO," said Matt Schneller, co-founder and partner at TM TKO. "Ann is recognized throughout the trademark and brand management community as a knowledgeable and trusted advisor. She understands legal and creative professionals' workflow challenges and delivers sensible solutions that let them make smart and informed decisions quickly and cost-efficiently."Ann is based in TM TKO's new Boston, Massachusetts, USA office. She may be reached at 1-615-270-3820, 1-877-528-4407, or ann@tmtko.com.TM TKO, LLC, based in Franklin, TN, provides automated trademark clearance, watching, and analytics tools that allow trademark, brand management, and creative professionals to launch and protect brands with speed and confidence.TM TKO offers cost-effective subscriptions that allow legal and branding professionals unlimited use of:TM TKO'stool instantly provides full details on up to the 100 most-relevant U.S. trademark filings together with intelligent, graphical analysis of the searched mark's strength and of confusion risks, plus targeted common-law results.Watch for US federal trademark applications that are confusingly similar to your clients' brands, track specific trademark applications and registrations, or keep an eye on the competition.TM TKO provides one-of-a-kind trademark prosecution research tools like ThorCheck, which instantly identifies evidence for responding to likelihood of confusion refusals and oppositions based on related-goods arguments. Just enter two types of products (like "bicycles" and "trucks"), and ThorCheck will provide you examples of identical or highly similar marks registered by different owners for the two different products, improving your prosecution outcomes and saving hours of work.Need a quick read on how much registry overlap there is between two types of goods or services? Supplement your gut feeling with data based on active, use-based registrations to improve your advice to clients or sharpen up your USPTO Office Action Response strategies.Contact:Matt Schneller or Ann Candura(877) 528-4407TM TKO, LLCPO Box 1449Franklin, TN 37065