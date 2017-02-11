

National Perinatal Information Center/Quality Analytic Services Announces New Board Members PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- This press release is announcing three new Board members from across the country who have been elected to serve on the



NPIC/QAS Board Chair, Larry Veltman, MD, CPHRM, FACOG, DFASHRM, is pleased to announce the election of Ana López-De Fede, PhD, MEd, MA, University of South Carolina Institute for Families in Society; Hyagriv N. Simhan, MD, MS, Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC; and Larry L. Smith, JD, MedStar Health to the NPIC/QAS Board for the 2017-2019 term.



Ana López-De Fede, PhD, MEd, MA is Research Professor at the Institute for Families in Society, Adjunct Faculty in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine, and Affiliated Faculty with the Department of Special Education in the Educational Psychology Department at the University of South Carolina. As head of the Division of Medicaid Policy Research (MPR),at the Institute, Dr. López-De Fede currently directs interdisciplinary research dedicated to exploring the links between health, health service delivery systems and well-being. Her professional interests are in health care systems change, Medicaid and Medicare financing of health care, health care reform, spatial analytics, service delivery to rural and minority communities, and the social and cultural determinants of health.



Dr. López-De Fede has directed community-based organizations, served as a consultant with programs addressing the needs of at-risk vulnerable populations, worked as an advocate for enhanced health care and educational services for individuals with disabilities, and performed as a university unit administrator. She has served as a standing member of the AHRQ, Health Services and Systems Research Review Panel, which is a federal appointment authorized by the US HHS Secretary, and as a member of the CDC Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Tuberculosis. Dr. López-De Fede received her PhD in Health Services Research/Health Policy from Union Institute University, MEd in Vocational Counseling, and MA in Counseling Psychology from Teachers College, Columbia University.



Hyagriv N. Simhan, MD, MS,is Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Chief of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine and Executive Vice Chair for Obstetrical Services at Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC. Dr. Simhan is an experienced clinical and translational perinatal researcher, with focus on preterm birth and developmental programming. He was a member of the Institute of Medicine's Committee on "Preterm Birth: Causes, Consequences, and Prevention" and a co-author of the Committee's report.



He is active in establishing and implementing obstetrical patient safety and health care quality efforts, including obstetrical crisis medical emergency teams and labor induction process improvement. These efforts have been acknowledged through receipt of the Fine Award for Health Care Quality Improvement from the Pittsburgh Regional Health Initiative and the Hospital Association of Pennsylvania, Achievement Award for Health Care Quality Improvement/ Patient Safety. His clinical and translational efforts are directed towards the prediction and prevention of preterm birth, and understanding the factors during fetal development that predispose offspring to obesity, abnormal neurodevelopment, and disorders of aging.



Larry L. Smith, JD is Vice President of Risk Management Services for MedStar Health and the president of MedStar Health's captive insurance company, Greenspring Financial Insurance Limited, Inc. of Cayman. In this role at MedStar he is responsible for the design, implementation and administration of MedStar Health's broad and comprehensive risk management, self-insurance and commercial insurance programs. Mr. Smith, a member of the Massachusetts and California Bars, has served as a member of various corporate boards, including the Captive Insurance Council of the District of Columbia as well as a member of the DC Captive Advisory Council. He is also a member of the Brigance Brigade Foundation Board.



Prior to joining MedStar Health in 2001, Mr. Smith served as vice president and chief risk officer for UCSF-Stanford Health Care in San Francisco, California. There he designed and oversaw the insurance and self-insurance program established to meet the needs of a large complex integrated healthcare delivery system that included the academic and community healthcare programs of both Stanford University and the University of California Medical Center at San Francisco. In 2005 Mr. Smith was the recipient of the Medical Society of the District of Columbia's John Benjamin Nichols Award for his "contributions toward improving the health of the Washington, D.C. community". That same year he was awarded the Maryland Hospital Association Award for his work to promote medical liability reform in response to the medical liability crisis in Maryland.



NPIC/QAS, a non-profit organization located in Providence, RI, is dedicated to the improvement of perinatal health through comparative data analysis, program evaluation, health services research, and professional continuing education.



National Perinatal Information Center/Quality Analytic Services

225 Chapman Street, Suite 200

Providence, RI 02905

401-274-0650

www.npic.org



Contact

National Perinatal Information Center/

Quality Analytic Services

