Premier Musique Group/Blind Finger Records Signs Distribution Deal with Bungalo Records/UMGD
Robert (Leo) Rodgers, SVP of Bungalo Records/Universal Music Group Dist. shared, "On behalf of Bungalo Records, we welcome Premier Musique Group/Blind Finger Records on board as part of our family roster of labels. We look forward to sharing their new music with the world."
Premier Musique Group/Blind Finger Records is a professional record label based in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, which has an exclusive recording partnership with 825 Studios in Kansas City, MO. The company specializes in the development and production of music releases spanning a variety of genres. The company specializes in the development of artists in the genres of R&B/NeoSoul and Jazz.
The label's upcoming projects will feature Hip-Hop and Alternative artists, as well as provide an outlet for past charting Billboard Rap artists.
For more information, please visit:
http://premiermusiquegroup.com
http://blindfinger.com
http://825studios.com
Label Contact:
Robert (Leo) Rodgers
SVP, Bungalo Records/UMGD.
E: leo@bungalorecords.com
Media Contact: Belinda Foster
Publicist AWJ Platinum PR
E: info@awjplatinum.com
