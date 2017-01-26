Premier Musique Group/Blind Finger Records Signs Distribution Deal with Bungalo Records/UMGD

Contact

-- Premier Musique Group/Blind Finger Records is proud to announce that it has officially signed a global music distribution deal with Bungalo Records/UMGD. The first project that is currently being prepared for release under the new distribution platform is entitled "Next Level." Details on the upcoming release will be provided in a forthcoming announcement.In regards to the new distribution deal, the founder of PMG shared, "PMG/Bungalo/Universal is a triumph for our indie label. Joining forces with a Major distribution will allow us to gain the necessary exposure that we hoped for before the official release of the 'Next Level' album. We are extremely happy to be part of the Bungalo/Universal family, and hope to be partnered for generations to come."Robert (Leo) Rodgers, SVP of Bungalo Records/Universal Music Group Dist. shared, "On behalf of Bungalo Records, we welcome Premier Musique Group/Blind Finger Records on board as part of our family roster of labels. We look forward to sharing their new music with the world."Premier Musique Group/Blind Finger Records is a professional record label based in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, which has an exclusive recording partnership with 825 Studios in Kansas City, MO. The company specializes in the development and production of music releases spanning a variety of genres. The company specializes in the development of artists in the genres of R&B/NeoSoul and Jazz.The label's upcoming projects will feature Hip-Hop and Alternative artists, as well as provide an outlet for past charting Billboard Rap artists.For more information, please visit:http://825studios.comLabel Contact:Robert (Leo) RodgersSVP, Bungalo Records/UMGD.E: leo@bungalorecords.comMedia Contact: Belinda FosterPublicist AWJ Platinum PRE: info@awjplatinum.com