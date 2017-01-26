Art Market to Occupy Apple TV. The first art dealer debuting with original artworks on Apple Tv

End

-- Art Market to Occupy Apple TVThe first art dealer debuting with original artworks on Apple TVNew York, NY - Wednesday, February 1st, 2017 - ARTI.NYCContemporary art market masters the newest platform, since the 4th generation Apple TV made it possible to develop new products for the TV App Store. At the beginning of 2017, ARTI.NYC became the first contemporary art dealer to launch a full-service art gallery on the new Apple TV. How does it work?ARTI.NYC via Loupe* app not only brought the original works to this digital art space but also provided its collectors with international art services. The art channel is free for streaming and is being updated with new images on a monthly basis, which makes it a unique solution for interiors all over the globe. Moreover, the users can get artworks' information with one click and make a purchase seamlessly right through the app. The web/desktop experience is also available at www.loupeart.com and www.arti.nyc"I respect the traditional approach, and as a new player on the art market, I realize that I am not able to compete with the leading Chelsea galleries. But why would I?" says Daria Pletneva, creative director at ARTI.NYC. "My collectors are young professionals who tend to turn every flat surface around into a field of their daily operations, whether it's news browsing, entertainment, work, or luxury shopping. They can easily access the gallery online and on Apple TV and are always welcome in our showroom in New York."The art market has previously succeeded in adopting the new technological platforms, like e-commerce and online auctions, Facebook, Instagram, and app store. The art streaming channel on Apple TV is a brand new experience; it was designed for entertainment, creating beautiful artistic atmosphere and vibrant backgrounds as much as for marketing the original art for collectors. ###ARTI.NYC launched as an art handling company in 2014, two years later the business expanded into art dealership with its editorial board. Today ARTI.NYC represents the brightest upcoming artists from the best art schools in New York and worldwide. Hosting the gallery on Apple TV attracts the broad audience from all over the world and proves that old business accepts the new approach.* #1 lifestyle app in 25 countries according to APP ANNIE, the industry leader in market data and app analytics.Daria Pletneva, Creative Director @ARTI.NYC. +1 646.629.2653. daria@arti.nyc www.arti.nyc