Patient-driven Professional Neuro Monitoring Solutions in San Antonio Offered by EPIOM
EPIOM has announced professional intraoperative neuromonitoring services in San Antonio which are tailored to fit the surgeon and patients' specific needs. Those interested in learning more can visit EpiomNeuro.com.
Those engaging in surgical procedures which may put the patient's neural structures at risk will limit risk to the patient and enjoy a higher quality procedure with the professional IONM solutions offered by EPIOM. These solutions are cost-attentive, patient-driven, and EPIOM is committed to delivering top-quality care for its clients and their patients.
Those interested in learning more about the professional intraoperative neuromonitoring services offered by EPIOM or how this experienced and qualified team ensures high quality solutions for hospitals, surgeons, and patients in San Antonio can browse through www.epiomneuro.com. To reach this San Antonio-based IONM solutions provider, call 210-649-6421 or use the contact form found on the EPIOM website EpiomNeuro.com.
About EPIOM:
EPIOM is a physician-owned and surgeon-directed company that proudly offers professional intraoperative neuromonitoring solutions (IONM) for physicians and hospitals in the San Antonio, Texas area. EPIOM's entire team consists of experienced, thoroughly-vetted professionals that have at the very least a bachelor's degree and either possesses a Certification in Neurophysiologic Intraoperative Monitoring (CNIM) or is working towards this certification. Within the EPIOM website, www.epiomneuro.com, visitors can learn more about the IONM solutions offered in San Antonio. This website also provides information useful for patients. To reach EPIOM, call 210-649-6421 or fill out and submit the simple contact form found on the EPIOM website http://epiomneuro.com.
EpiomNeuro.com
***@marketreachseo.com
