Rachel A. Parrella Joins Logan Lavelle Hunt as Senior Account Executive
"It is important that I align with a local agency with a big presence. Logan Lavelle Hunt has the reputation, integrity, expertise, length in business, broad insurance and market offerings, financial wealth services, and family environment that match my requirements for a quality agency. LLH is a leader in the industry and a firm I want to be affiliated with," per Rachel Parrella.
Rachel started her career with The Guardian Life and went on to work with Johnson and Higgins until she established her own agency. She is a graduate of Indiana University with a Bachelor's of Science Management Degree.
About Logan Lavelle Hunt
For close to 100 years the agency has been serving the needs of individuals and businesses with innovative insurance and risk management products. They are proud of their history and their founding principles, which set the strong foundation for how they conduct their business. Their philosophy is simple – take the time to understand the needs of yourclients and match those needs with a competitive, financially secure company; all while providing outstanding service. Logan Lavelle Hunt is one of the largest independent insurance agencies in the area. Check out the website at: http://www.loganlavellehunt.com for more details.
Media Contact
Val Jordan
888.985.3331
valjordan@agencisonline.biz
