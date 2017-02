Rachel A. Parrella Joins Logan Lavelle Hunt as Senior Account Executive

Media Contact

-- Logan Lavelle Hunt is pleased to announce that Rachel Parrella has joined our Benefits Team to present Group and Individual Insurance to our clients and prospects. "We are so pleased to have someone of Rachel's experience join our agency. Having owned her own agency for seventeen years, she knows the benefit marketplace and how to support both our agents and our clients with this ever-changing landscape," says Stan Logan, Partner at LLH."It is important that I align with a local agency with a big presence. Logan Lavelle Hunt has the reputation, integrity, expertise, length in business, broad insurance and market offerings, financial wealth services, and family environment that match my requirements for a quality agency. LLH is a leader in the industry and a firm I want to be affiliated with," per Rachel Parrella.Rachel started her career with The Guardian Life and went on to work with Johnson and Higgins until she established her own agency. She is a graduate of Indiana University with a Bachelor's of Science Management Degree.About Logan Lavelle HuntFor close to 100 years the agency has been serving the needs of individuals and businesses with innovative insurance and risk management products. They are proud of their history and their founding principles, which set the strong foundation for how they conduct their business. Their philosophy is simple – take the time to understand the needs of yourclients and match those needs with a competitive, financially secure company; all while providing outstanding service. Logan Lavelle Hunt is one of the largest independent insurance agencies in the area. Check out the website at: http://www.loganlavellehunt.com for more details.