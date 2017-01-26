News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge Announces The 2018 Event
Town of Medicine Park, OK to Serve as the 2018 Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge Host!
If you ride an American manufactured motorcycle and feel up to the Challenge, you're welcome to join us for the upcoming event which kicks off on July 15, 2018 from Medicine Park (https://www.medicinepark.com/)
Originally a meeting place for indigenous peoples who believed the waters provide life and healing powers; Medicine Park has developed into a quaint cobblestone resort town where tourists flock to enjoy the mountains, wildlife, swimming pool, and great food and lodging. Kim Johnson, a representative of Medicine Park, said "The town is excited to host the Challenge in 2018. We support the motorcycle community and are looking forward to sharing our town with riders, families and supporters of the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge!"
Please visit our website at www.HokaHeyChallenge.com to learn more about the 2018 event, as well as our plans for this coming summer! Because, the experience of long distance riding will heal the soul and finding community and friendship on the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge is Good Medicine.
Contact
Beth Durham
6058900386
***@hokaheychallenge.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse