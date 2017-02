Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge Announces The 2018 Event

Town of Medicine Park, OK to Serve as the 2018 Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge Host!

-- The Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge (http://www.hokaheychallenge.com/)is a cross country motorcycle endurance ride designed to get participants out of their comfort zone and into places they might otherwise never go. The Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge dares participants to do without a few luxuries for the short duration of the event in order to test their own mettle and inspire change.If you ride an American manufactured motorcycle and feel up to the Challenge, you're welcome to join us for the upcoming event which kicks off onfrom Medicine Park (https://www.medicinepark.com/), OK; a town situated in the Wichita Mountains on the banks of the Medicine Creek. This event will remain entirely within the lower 48 States and will run nearly 10,000 miles before heading back to Medicine Park for the finish line. The 2018 Challenge will culminate with another sensational End of the Road partyOriginally a meeting place for indigenous peoples who believed the waters provide life and healing powers; Medicine Park has developed into a quaint cobblestone resort town where tourists flock to enjoy the mountains, wildlife, swimming pool, and great food and lodging. Kim Johnson, a representative of Medicine Park, said "The town is excited to host the Challenge in 2018. We support the motorcycle community and are looking forward to sharing our town with riders, families and supporters of the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge!"Please visit our website at www.HokaHeyChallenge.com to learn more about the 2018 event, as well as our plans for this coming summer! Because, the experience of long distance riding will heal the soul and finding community and friendship on the Hoka Hey Motorcycle Challenge is Good Medicine.