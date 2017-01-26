 
Haitian Heritae Museum Celebrates Black History Month with Special Guest Senator Campbell

Come celebrate with the Haitian Heritage Museum at 6:30 pm-9:30 pm as we celebrate Black History Month. This time of year is when the United States honors people of color for their achievements.
 
 
Senator Daphne Campbell
Senator Daphne Campbell
MIAMI - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Come celebrate with the Haitian Heritage Museum on Tuesday February 28, 2017 at 6:30 pm-9:30 pm  as we celebrate  Black History Month. This time of year is when the United States honors people of color for their achievements. Come out to the Mixer where you can mix and mingle with professionals and meet Florida State Senator Daphne Campbell. For your enjoyment Tasty Treats and entertainment will be provided.

About the Haitian Heritage Museum:
Founded in 2004 to commemorate Haiti's Bicentennial, the Haitian Heritage Museum (HHM) is an organization that is committed to highlighting and preserving Haiti's rich culture and heritage globally. Our goal is to provide a cultural Mecca for Little Haiti where individuals outside of our community and within our community boundaries can come to enjoy beautiful Haitian art, historic artifacts, ethnic sounds of Haitian music, view Haitian films and enjoy a collection of Haitian literary works.

To Register click here: https://thehaitianheritagemuseum.eventbrite.com

Our Partners: South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Haitian American Chamber of Commerce, North Miami Chamber of Commerce, North Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce and Miami Dade Chamber of Commerce. For more information please contact us at hhmevents@comcast.net

