TransSys Wins 'Oracle CX Cloud Partner of the Year' Award For GCC Region

The company was recognized for its commitment to delivering a variety of innovative client cloud transformations using Oracle's CX Cloud.
 
 
Prabu Balasubramanyan Executive Director TransSys
Prabu Balasubramanyan Executive Director TransSys
 
JLT, UAE - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- TransSys Solutions, a leading regional IT services and solution provider, announced that it has won the 'Oracle CX Cloud Partner of the Year' award for 2016 at the recently held Oracle Partner Day Event in Dubai. TransSys was recognized for its commitment to delivering a variety of innovative client cloud transformations solutions using Oracle's CX (Customer eXperience) Cloud in the GCC region.

"Cloud and digital transformation are at the center of any business' corporate strategy to jump start from where they are today. TransSys has been helping customers embark on their digital transformation journey using Oracle's cloud solutions. We are delighted to win the 'Oracle CX Cloud Partner of the Year – 2016' award, which is an achievement and an honor. This award is a testament to our team's dedication towards excellence and in providing solutions that drive real business value and results for our customers," said Prabu Balasubramanyan, Executive Director, TransSys Solutions.

As an Oracle Platinum Cloud Select partner for the Middle East and Africa region, TransSys has been offering customers innovative solutions around its Oracle Cloud solutions portfolio. The company offers cloud solutions on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) across various functional areas viz. ERP, HCM, SCM, Cx. The company has also built PaaS for SaaS extensions across industry verticals to help clients quickly adopt to Oracle's Cloud platform, in addition to offering specific solution accelerators.

TransSys has significant experience in deploying CRM/CX solutions across the Middle East and Africa. The 'Oracle CX Cloud Partner of the Year' award is the fourth major award the company won for 2016.

About TransSys Solutions

TransSys Solutions is a rapidly growing global System Integrator with primary operations in the Middle East & Africa region and Development Centers in India. The company is focused on delivering transformational value to its customers through effective delivery of enterprise solutions. In the past 6years, TransSys has worked with 85+ customers, including 14 of the Forbes Top 100 Arab companies, across 20+ countries, and has in the process established a leadership position delivering Oracle cloud solutions in the ECEMEA region. As an Oracle Platinum Cloud Select partner, TransSys has successfully completed over 120 Cloud engagements. The company was awarded the Best Cloud Solution Provider in November 2015 by Reseller Middle East. This is in addition to winning over 5 awards from Oracle in the previous years. To know more, visitwww.transsyssolutions.com or contact us at info@transsyssolutions.com

Nirmala Dsouza
***@oakconsulting.biz
TransSys Solutions
Email:***@oakconsulting.biz Email Verified
TransSys, Gcc, Oracle Partner Award
Technology
JLT - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
