News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
TransSys Wins 'Oracle CX Cloud Partner of the Year' Award For GCC Region
The company was recognized for its commitment to delivering a variety of innovative client cloud transformations using Oracle's CX Cloud.
"Cloud and digital transformation are at the center of any business' corporate strategy to jump start from where they are today. TransSys has been helping customers embark on their digital transformation journey using Oracle's cloud solutions. We are delighted to win the 'Oracle CX Cloud Partner of the Year – 2016' award, which is an achievement and an honor. This award is a testament to our team's dedication towards excellence and in providing solutions that drive real business value and results for our customers," said Prabu Balasubramanyan, Executive Director, TransSys Solutions.
As an Oracle Platinum Cloud Select partner for the Middle East and Africa region, TransSys has been offering customers innovative solutions around its Oracle Cloud solutions portfolio. The company offers cloud solutions on Software-as-
TransSys has significant experience in deploying CRM/CX solutions across the Middle East and Africa. The 'Oracle CX Cloud Partner of the Year' award is the fourth major award the company won for 2016.
About TransSys Solutions
TransSys Solutions is a rapidly growing global System Integrator with primary operations in the Middle East & Africa region and Development Centers in India. The company is focused on delivering transformational value to its customers through effective delivery of enterprise solutions. In the past 6years, TransSys has worked with 85+ customers, including 14 of the Forbes Top 100 Arab companies, across 20+ countries, and has in the process established a leadership position delivering Oracle cloud solutions in the ECEMEA region. As an Oracle Platinum Cloud Select partner, TransSys has successfully completed over 120 Cloud engagements. The company was awarded the Best Cloud Solution Provider in November 2015 by Reseller Middle East. This is in addition to winning over 5 awards from Oracle in the previous years. To know more, visitwww.transsyssolutions.com or contact us at info@transsyssolutions.com
Contact
Nirmala Dsouza
***@oakconsulting.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse