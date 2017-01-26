Country(s)
Nationwide Law Firm Looks Beyond the Bottom Line to Help Clients with Permanent Alopecia due to Cancer Drug Taxotere
The national personal injury law firm Arentz Law Group is innovating the personal injury lawsuit game for patients affected by defective products and it is reportedly paying off for their clients.
"Many injured parties with legitimate claims will give up on the legal process after a law firm does not accept their case. They have a false belief that a firm's decision is a reflection of the merits of their claim. Criteria for case selection can vary widely between firms based on a number of factors, this makes it difficult for clients to randomly select the right firm for their particular case," Robert Arentz, founder of ALG, said. "We have partnered up with some of the best law firms in the United States to make sure that injured individuals with valid claims get the compensation they deserve."
When clients call Arentz Law Group, they are asked to provide as much information as possible to pair them with the best possible law firm for their case. Arentz Law Group helps with all of the paperwork, questions, and concerns throughout the entire process, while their partner firms gets to work on expediting and strengthening clients' claims as much as possible. This means that clients get access to all of Arentz Law Group's resources and support as well as that of their partner firms. Like most other personal injury law firms, ALG doesn't get paid unless clients do. Through a process called fee splitting, Arentz Law Group's fee is built into its partner firms' existing percentage structure; in this way clients are able to benefit from the resources and expertise of both firms at no additional cost.
Arentz Law Group is currently pursuing claims against the makers of the cancer drug Taxotere. While Taxotere is used in the treatment of many types of cancer, at this time the litigation primarily involves women who received the chemotherapy drug as treatment for breast cancer. Plaintiffs allege that Taxotere developer Sanofi-Aventis encouraged doctors to use Taxotere instead of the equally effective drug, Taxol (Paclitaxel)
Individuals who have experienced permanent hair loss after receiving Taxotere treatments for cancer may be entitled to significant compensation from the pharmaceutical company for their failure to warn. Those wishing to file a caim, or who would like more information about Taxotere or other defective drug or product lawsuit, are encouraged to call (800) 305-6000 or visit arentzlaw.com.
Arentz Law Group, P.C., is a premiere national personal injury law firm, helping victims from across the U.S. obtain justice and compensation from all types of negligent parties, including pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers. They work with clients to make what can be an intimidating and complex process as easy and comfortable as possible so that clients can work on recovery and getting back to the business of life. ALG and its partner law firms have recovered more than $1 billion dollars in settlements and verdicts on behalf of injured consumers.
