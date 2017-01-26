News By Tag
North Highland Announces Michael Han as Vice President for Strategy in Dallas Office
North Highland Global Head of Strategy, Tina Ehrig, said, "We're very excited to welcome Michael to North Highland. I'm confident he will play an instrumental role in creating new value for clients and growing North Highland's strategy practice."
Before joining North Highland, as Senior Director at AlixPartners, Michael led complex performance improvement, corporate restructuring, and digital transformation projects. His international experience includes a three-year post in AlixPartners' London-based office where he spearheaded the firm's digital practice, developing solutions for companies throughout Europe and the Middle East. Over his 20-year career, Michael has developed deep industry expertise in retail, consumer products, and financial services.
Michael received his M.S. degree in Information Technology and Management from the University of Texas at Dallas Naveen Jindal School of Management and dual B.B.A. degrees in Finance and Business Honors from the University of Texas at Austin.
About North Highland
North Highland (http://www.northhighland.com/
