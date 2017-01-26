 
North Highland Announces Michael Han as Vice President for Strategy in Dallas Office

 
 
ATLANTA - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, management consulting firm North Highland (http://www.northhighland.com/) announced the addition of Michael Han to the firm as Vice President for Strategy. Based in North Highland's Dallas office, Michael will be responsible for overseeing client strategy consulting projects, expanding the firm's strategy practice, and leading the execution of key internal business initiatives.

North Highland Global Head of Strategy, Tina Ehrig, said, "We're very excited to welcome Michael to North Highland. I'm confident he will play an instrumental role in creating new value for clients and growing North Highland's strategy practice."

Before joining North Highland, as Senior Director at AlixPartners, Michael led complex performance improvement, corporate restructuring, and digital transformation projects. His international experience includes a three-year post in AlixPartners' London-based office where he spearheaded the firm's digital practice, developing solutions for companies throughout Europe and the Middle East. Over his 20-year career, Michael has developed deep industry expertise in retail, consumer products, and financial services.

Michael received his M.S. degree in Information Technology and Management from the University of Texas at Dallas Naveen Jindal School of Management and dual B.B.A. degrees in Finance and Business Honors from the University of Texas at Austin.

About North Highland

North Highland (http://www.northhighland.com/) is a global management consulting firm known for helping clients solve their most complex challenges related to customer experience, performance improvement, technology and digital, and transformation. We add value and support our clients across the full spectrum of consulting, from strategy through delivery. We bring the big ideas, then we make them real. North Highland is an employee-owned firm, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with more than 3,000 consultants worldwide and 60+ offices around the globe. The firm is a member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordenceworldwide.com), a global management consulting alliance. For more information, visit northhighland.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter (https://twitter.com/northhighland) and Facebook (http://facebook.com/northhighland).
