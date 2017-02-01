Join Treu Group Real Estate's Diaper Drive!

Treu Group Real Estate Is Now Accepting Diaper Donations Through February 24th

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Real Estate

* Charity

* Diaper Drive Industry:

* Real Estate Location:

* Delray Beach - Florida - US Subject:

* Services DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Please join Treu Group Real Estate's diaper drive! Did you know 1 in 3 families struggle to afford an adequate diaper supply? With your help, we want to change the stats. Treu Group is collecting diapers which will be donated to the Junior League's Diaper Bank, which is distributed to those in need throughout Palm Beach County. Right now there is a particular need for diapers sized 1, 6, and newborn however all sizes are welcome. Partial packages are also accepted. Treu Group Real Estate has established 3 drop-off locations throughout the county, and are even willing to pick up your donation, should you not be able to drop them off. We are also accepting monetary donations, which will be used to purchase diapers for the bank. If you have any questions, please call: 561-270- 2765. Our drop off locations are: Treu Group Real Estate, 955 NW 17 th Ave, Delray Beach, FL. iHeart Media, 3071 Continental Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, and Lighthouse Cove Adventure Golf, 617 N A1A, Jupiter, FL 33477.



Every single diaper helps, and Treu Group hopes that you can make a donation! Treu Group Real Estate cares deeply for the community in which we live and work. Treu Group Real Estate has been selling real estate in Palm Beach County for over 20 years, and we love to share our expertise; Treu Group Real Estate is Palm Beach and Martin county's trusted real estate expert. Learn more at



Treu Group Real Estate is a boutique Brokerage where a team of experts provide the concierge experience that our clients deserve. The company makes decisions based upon our Core Values and work every day to elevate the standards. We are honored to work with Palm Beach buyers and sellers from the first home to the dream home. Treu Group Real Estate are experts at buying, selling, investing and helping clients avoid foreclosure.



Contact

Lisa Treu

***@treugroup.com Lisa Treu End -- Please join Treu Group Real Estate's diaper drive! Did you know 1 in 3 families struggle to afford an adequate diaper supply? With your help, we want to change the stats. Treu Group is collecting diapers which will be donated to the Junior League's Diaper Bank, which is distributed to those in need throughout Palm Beach County. Right now there is a particular need for diapers sized 1, 6, and newborn however all sizes are welcome. Partial packages are also accepted. Treu Group Real Estate has established 3 drop-off locations throughout the county, and are even willing to pick up your donation, should you not be able to drop them off. We are also accepting monetary donations, which will be used to purchase diapers for the bank. If you have any questions, please call: 561-270- 2765. Our drop off locations are: Treu Group Real Estate, 955 NW 17 th Ave, Delray Beach, FL. iHeart Media, 3071 Continental Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, and Lighthouse Cove Adventure Golf, 617 N A1A, Jupiter, FL 33477.Every single diaper helps, and Treu Group hopes that you can make a donation! Treu Group Real Estate cares deeply for the community in which we live and work. Treu Group Real Estate has been selling real estate in Palm Beach County for over 20 years, and we love to share our expertise; Treu Group Real Estate is Palm Beach and Martin county's trusted real estate expert. Learn more at http://everypalmbeachcountylisting.com Treu Group Real Estate is a boutique Brokerage where a team of experts provide the concierge experience that our clients deserve. The company makes decisions based upon our Core Values and work every day to elevate the standards. We are honored to work with Palm Beach buyers and sellers from the first home to the dream home. Treu Group Real Estate are experts at buying, selling, investing and helping clients avoid foreclosure.