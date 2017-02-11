News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for A Brief History of Easley
Local author R. Chad Stewart will be available to sign copies of book
Easley has a rare combination of a quaint Main Street and a thriving industrial presence. The city was a series of small farms and open land until residents convinced officials to make the area a stop along the Atlanta and Richmond Air-Line Railroad after the Civil War. Access to the railroad and the popularity of cotton spurred an era of rapid growth and expansion, culminating in the dominance of the textile industry throughout most of the twentieth century. While cotton drove textiles in the area, advances in agriculture and manufacturing brought dozens of companies, placing Easley at the center of the state's biggest industrial area. Author Chad Stewart details the history of a city that moved from sleepy train stop to vibrant South Carolina city.
About the Author:
Chad Stewart is a seventh-generation native of the Easley, South Carolina area. He is a graduate of Easley High School and Anderson University, and he is currently working toward a master's degree in history at Clemson University. He was one of the founders of Easley Area Museum, where he serves on the board of directors. He also serves as commissioner for the Pendleton District Historical, Recreational and Tourism Commission. He is employed with the school district of Pickens County and is a frequent contributor to local publications on topics related to Easley-area history.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
735 Haywood Rd.
Greenville, SC 29607
When: Saturday, February 11th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
