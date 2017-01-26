News By Tag
Anita Lamberti, Realtor - The Premier Luxury Real Estate Agent For Hawks Landing
Anita is the premier luxury real estate agent for Hawks Landing and other South Florida luxury communities. And, she never takes that for granted, ensuring that you receive a superior experience. After your time with Anita, she is confident that you won't hesitate to recommend her to friends and family, and to come back to her for all of your real estate needs.
Her specialties include: Luxury Properties, Relocation, First Time Home Buyers, and International Buyers.
Languages: French, Italian, Spanish & English.
Areas served: Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Dunnellon, Plantation, Fort Lauderdale, Hallandale, Hollywood, Miami, Miami Beach, Wellington.
Has the time come for you and your loved ones to start the next chapter of your lives? Oftentimes, that includes moving to a new place of residence, and Anita Lamberti is ready to help you get things started. She has assisted many people with their real estate needs in Hawks Landing and other luxury Broward communities. Contact Anita Lamberti, today, and ask any questions that you have.
For more information visit http://www.anitalambertirealestate.com or call (954) 829-9305.
