Lenten Devotional Offers a Contemporary African-American Perspective to the Tradition
Inspired by the need for a practical, spiritual resource addressing the Christian calendar and from an Afrocentric perspective, pastor Glenn Porter wrote Journey with Jesus through Lent. This new Judson Press book takes you on a faith pilgrimage for the sacred season.
The book consists of seven weeks of meditations, including an African proverb or other saying and Bible readings for Holy Week. Each week opens with a spiritual theme for the week: Prayer, Fasting, Almsgiving, Bible Study, Service, and Gratitude.
John Kinney, dean of the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology, states "This insightful work will lead you from heartache to hallelujah and I invite all to take the journey."
Pro Football Hall of Famer Bruce Smith says, "This book is a much-needed playbook for serious spiritual renewal."
"Glenn Porter's Journey with Jesus through Lent is a brilliant spiritual resource," notes religious leader Rev. Dr. Henry H. Mitchell. He adds, "It is also a practical help for reading the Bible and offers real insight into human experience."
About the Author: GLENN E. PORTER SR, MDiv, DMin, is an American Baptist minister and contextual theologian who is passionate about church, academy and community. He is senior pastor at Queen Street Baptist Church in Norfolk, VA. Glenn also serves as adjunct associate professor in religious studies at Tidewater Community College, and volunteer chaplain with the City of Norfolk Police Department.
About Judson Press:
Founded in 1824, Judson Press is a publishing ministry of the American Baptist Home Mission Societies, American Baptist Churches USA. It is committed to producing Christ-centered leadership resources for the transformation of individuals, congregations, communities, and cultures.
About American Baptist Home Mission Societies:
American Baptist Home Mission Societies partners with American Baptists in answering God's call to promote Christian faith across the United States and Puerto Rico to cultivate Christ-centered leaders and disciples, and heal and transform communities, by developing aligned action networks and programs.
