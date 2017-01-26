News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
US Assembly Production for advanced Aircraft Tow Tugs announced by TNA
TowFLEXX, the world's most advanced remote operated airplane tug product line, with unique aircraft nose gear soft coupling that can make an extraordinary difference for the general aviation and airline industry, will become a US assembled system.
"We are thrilled to launch our TowFLEXX 2017 model year product line that was complemented with many new systems and very innovative advancements"
The company revealed that its new 2017 product line has already integrated the company's latest models as of January, and while the tugs will be finally assembled locally right here in the USA, future designs will continue to be developed by its highly skilled joint team of German and American engineers.
Uli Nielen, co-owner and managing partner of TNA had this to say, "We are very pleased to offer the most comprehensive and complete product line of aircraft tow systems for aircraft as small as 4,000 lbs MTOW all the way up to large wide cabin corporate jets and airliners like Boing 737 or Airbus A320 in the 200,000 lbs MTOW range."
Unlike traditional aircraft tow tugs, TowFLEXX aircraft re-positioning systems from TNA allow customers to utilize hangar and apron space to much higher extend. Further, TNA has made it even easier for operators to move aircraft faster and safer at lower cost.
TNA Aviation Technologies continues the company's pledge to drive innovation and deliver bestin-class aircraft tug solutions to aviation businesses in North and South America. The company's commitment to foster advanced technology and its undoubted future in the aviation industry led to an increasing amount of corporate flight departments, FBO's, charter companies, airlines, and hangar owners taking a keen interest in TNA's aircraft tug products.
The TowFLEXX electrical towbarless tug vehicles combine revolutionary technology, unrivalled flexibility, unique practicability, unparalleled quality, and convenience, making it the most ingenious aircraft tow system in the industry.
About TNA Aviation Technologies
TNA Aviation Technologies, a division of Turwitt, Nielen & Associates, P.A., is the exclusive American distributor for German designed aircraft ground handling tugs, known in Europe under the brand Flyer-Truck®
Contact:
TNA Aviation Technologies A Division of Turwitt, Nielen & Associates, P.A. 4475 US Hwy. 1 South, Suite 202 Plaza South Office Complex St. Augustine, FL 32086 – USA Tel: +1-904-217-0496
Michael Turwitt, Managing Partner Email: m.turwitt@tunias.com
Web: http://www.tna-
Media Contact
Michael Turwitt
904-217-0496
***@tunias.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse