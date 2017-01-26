 
News By Tag
* TowFLEXX
* Aircraft Tug
* Aviation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Aerospace
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Augustine
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
January 2017
313029282726

US Assembly Production for advanced Aircraft Tow Tugs announced by TNA

TowFLEXX, the world's most advanced remote operated airplane tug product line, with unique aircraft nose gear soft coupling that can make an extraordinary difference for the general aviation and airline industry, will become a US assembled system.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* TowFLEXX
* Aircraft Tug
* Aviation

Industry:
* Aerospace

Location:
* St. Augustine - Florida - US

Subject:
* Projects

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- TNA Aviation Technologies, the leading supplier of highly advanced semi-robotic aircraft tugs and ground support equipment in North America today announced it would assemble its aircraft tugs in the USA. The company, which prides itself on supplying unique state-of-the-art ROTV's (Remote Operated Tug Vehicle's) and a wide range of German designed and innovative towbarless airplane re-positioning systems for the aviation industry, is now assembling its products in the United States.

"We are thrilled to launch our TowFLEXX 2017 model year product line that was complemented with many new systems and very innovative advancements", says co-owner and managing partner of TNA Aviation Technologies, Michael Turwitt. "Our passion and dedication to providing quality aircraft tugs is already well known throughout the general aviation industry. We are pleased to offer a wider range of aircraft tugs in 2017."

The company revealed that its new 2017 product line has already integrated the company's latest models as of January, and while the tugs will be finally assembled locally right here in the USA, future designs will continue to be developed by its highly skilled joint team of German and American engineers.

Uli Nielen, co-owner and managing partner of TNA had this to say, "We are very pleased to offer the most comprehensive and complete product line of aircraft tow systems for aircraft as small as 4,000 lbs MTOW all the way up to large wide cabin corporate jets and airliners like Boing 737 or Airbus A320 in the 200,000 lbs MTOW range."

Unlike traditional aircraft tow tugs, TowFLEXX aircraft re-positioning systems from TNA allow customers to utilize hangar and apron space to much higher extend. Further, TNA has made it even easier for operators to move aircraft faster and safer at lower cost.

TNA Aviation Technologies continues the company's pledge to drive innovation and deliver bestin-class aircraft tug solutions to aviation businesses in North and South America. The company's commitment to foster advanced technology and its undoubted future in the aviation industry led to an increasing amount of corporate flight departments, FBO's, charter companies, airlines, and hangar owners taking a keen interest in TNA's aircraft tug products.

The TowFLEXX electrical towbarless tug vehicles combine revolutionary technology, unrivalled flexibility, unique practicability, unparalleled quality, and convenience, making it the most ingenious aircraft tow system in the industry.

About TNA Aviation Technologies

TNA Aviation Technologies, a division of Turwitt, Nielen & Associates, P.A., is the exclusive American distributor for German designed aircraft ground handling tugs, known in Europe under the brand Flyer-Truck® and TugMAXXE®. These advanced electric towbarless aircraft tow tugs are easy to operate and offer limitless flexibility. The company provides modern solutions to all aircraft moving and ground support needs for fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters between 2,000 lbs. (910 kg) up to 220,000 lbs. (100 tons) MTOW. The company offers best-in-class products that meet the needs of a diverse aviation marketplace, from private aircraft owners, FBO's, MRO's, charter and corporate flight operators, airlines, military and law enforcement. TNA Aviation Technologies is a member of the NBAA.

Contact:

TNA  Aviation Technologies A Division of Turwitt, Nielen & Associates, P.A. 4475 US Hwy. 1 South, Suite 202 Plaza South Office Complex St. Augustine, FL 32086 – USA Tel:     +1-904-217-0496

Michael Turwitt, Managing Partner Email: m.turwitt@tunias.com

Web:  http://www.tna-aviation.com

Media Contact
Michael Turwitt
904-217-0496
***@tunias.com
End
Source:TNA Aviation Technologies
Email:***@tunias.com Email Verified
Tags:TowFLEXX, Aircraft Tug, Aviation
Industry:Aerospace
Location:St. Augustine - Florida - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share