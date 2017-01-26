News By Tag
'maschine+werkzeug' features article about CERATIZIT
A report titled 'Takeover strengthens customer network in the USA' about the acquisition of a majority holding in Best Carbide Cutting Tools, LLC by the CERATIZIT Group was published in the newsletter of the technical journal 'maschine+werkzeug'.
Mark Nunez, President of Best Carbide says: "Thanks to this partnership, Best Carbide will have access to CERATIZIT technology and expertise. This will help the company to improve its manufacturing processes, technical capabilities and the quality of tooling – with the goal of ultimately achieving a greater added value for our customers. For the first time in its 37-year history, Best Carbide becomes part of a global cutting tool organisation. We believe this will have substantial benefit for Best Carbide's stability, growth and advancement. The agreement is a win-win situation for both companies. Best Carbide Cutting Tools will continue to operate as it does today, but now with full support from the CERATIZIT Group."
Read the complete article from 'maschine+werkzeug' for more information on this topic (in German) (link to: https://www.maschinewerkzeug.de/
