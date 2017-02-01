News By Tag
Grennan Fender adds Geoffrey S. Gallo As Vice President of Marketing & Strategic Consulting
Gallo will help to accelerate business at top Orlando CPA firm
In his new role, Gallo will build strategic partnerships for the firm, bringing professionals together to seamlessly deliver on all components of Grennan Fender's comprehensive planning process and value proposition. He will also add to the company's services with his broad expertise in strategic planning implementation, tax planning, incentive compensation, asset protection and estate planning.
Gallo brings over 25 years of sales, marketing, financial and operations experience to his new role with Grennan Fender. He has extensive experience in marketing professional services in Florida and Texas and has spent more than a decade generating millions of dollars in new revenue for national companies.
"Grennan Fender is extremely excited to bring Geoffrey Gallo on board," said managing partner Jed Grennan. "Grennan Fender CPAs is known in the Orlando area as a leading CPA and business solutions firm, and Gallo is known in the industry as a top marketing and strategic consultant. He gets results, and so do we. This match couldn't be more perfect."
Gallo agreed.
"I look forward to taking on this new challenge with Grennan Fender and helping companies accelerate success through financial clarity," he said. "I am excited to work with the team to develop the firm's extensive services. I am happy to be joining such a respected company that prides itself on long-term relationships among referral partners and top quality service."
Gallo has previously worked as the Vice President of Sales & Channel Marketing for Nperspectives CFO Services, where he led the firm's channel marketing programs and applied his expertise in multiple areas. He has also spearheaded turnaround efforts for international manufacturing and distribution companies in the oil and gas industry and was previously the Vice President of Sales and Client Strategies at Doeren Mayhew, a nationally ranked Top 100 CPA firm.
Gallo graduated from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa., with a degree in economics. He also holds a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) designation from American College in Bryn Mawr, Pa., and a Certified Exit Planner (CExP) designation from Business Enterprise Institute in Colorado. Geoffrey, his wife Annmarie and their three children live in Central Florida.
About Grennan Fender
Grennan Fender McCrady Hess & Poparad, LLP, has been a leading Orlando CPA and business financial solutions firm for more than 40 years. The firm provides a wide array of innovative services for clients, including tax, audit, consulting, outsourced accounting, cloud accounting and tax planning to meet both individual and business needs. The company, through the McCrady Hess division, is also a leader in audit and accounting services to charter schools. For more information, visit www.grennanfender.com.
