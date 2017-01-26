News By Tag
Miller Homes Supports Outdoor Learning Programme At Wakefield Primary School
And, with the support of leading housebuilder Miller Homes, who is currently constructing a new homes development close to their school, the children have taken receipt of a new chicken house and its first residents so that they can learn animal care and create a business opportunity in the longer term by selling the eggs.
"We are so pleased to have been able to deliver this part of our outdoor learning campaign for the children and thank Miller Homes Yorkshire most sincerely for their generous donation," said Yvette Shaw Outdoor Learning Teaching Assistant Stanley Grove School. "The children will care for the chickens, collect the eggs and, as our brood grows, they will sell the eggs to parents so that the scheme becomes self supporting."
The first three residents of the brand new Chicken home are called Stanley, Miller and Jeff and children from all year groups will help to care for them.
"Stanley Grove School are working so hard to bring a new and hugely interesting dimension to learning for their pupils and we are happy to have been able to support them in their outdoor learning campaign," said Sarah Whinfrey regional sales manager Miller Homes Yorkshire. "We shall look forward to regular updates on how the scheme progresses and the enjoyment that I am sure the children will get from caring for their newest members of the school family."
Other elements to the outdoor learning programme include forest activities in the woodland areas, an allotment and a school garden.
The nearby development by Miller Homes, City Fields, will see the construction of almost 200 homes as part of a wider regeneration scheme. Properties available for sale include two, three, four and five bedroom homes currently priced from £160,000.
City Fields is located on Aberford Road, Wakefield, WF1 4AL, close to schools and local facilities, and is just minutes walk to the centre of town.
Further information can be found by visiting http://www.millerhomes.co.uk/
