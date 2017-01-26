 
Author's New Lincoln Book Receives 2016 Award of Achievement from the Lincoln Group of New York

 
 
Lincoln's Greatest Journey Front Cover
Lincoln's Greatest Journey Front Cover
 
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Historian and author Noah Andre Trudeau has recently been selected to receive the prestigious 2016 Award of Achievement from the Lincoln Group of New York for his new book Lincoln's Greatest Journey: Sixteen Days that Changed a Presidency, March 24 – April 8, 1865. The award committee's vote was unanimous, according to the Lincoln Group's president Steven R. Koppelman.

"The Award is presented annually to the individual or organization that has done the most to encourage the study and appreciation of Abraham Lincoln," explained Koppelman. "In making this award, The Lincoln Group of New York recognizes Lincoln's Greatest Journey as a superb work of research, expertly written, which details an aspect of the Lincoln presidency that has been little studied and a much needed in-depth work." He went on to state that prior award winners include Doris Kearns Goodwin, Eric Foner, Harold Holzer, and screenwriter Tony Kushner.

"It is a wonderful and humbling honor to receive this prestigious Award of Achievement for Lincoln's Greatest Journey," said Trudeau. "It is a special feeling to read the list of past winners along with the memorable books they wrote and to realize my effort is now counted among them. My thanks to the members of the Lincoln Group of New York for making this selection."

"This is a special study, with keen insights and deep research, so having Noah Andre Trudeau win such a prestigious award is very gratifying," explained Managing Director Theodore P. Savas. "Noah been working studying this phase of Lincoln's unique life for a long while and in many ways, and I am especially pleased his work has been recognized in this manner."

About the Book: The most extensively researched and detailed story of these decisive sixteen days at City Point, Lincoln's Greatest Journey provides a narrative laden with many heretofore unpublished accounts. A fresh, more complete picture of Lincoln emerges. This is Lincoln at a time of great personal and national change—the story of how he made peace with the past and became firmly future-focused, all set against a dramatically new narrative of what really happened during those last weeks of his life. It infuses the well-worn Lincoln narrative with fresh sources to fundamentally change an often-told story in ways large and small.

About the Author: Noah Andre Trudeau is a history graduate of the State University of New York at Albany. His first book, Bloody Roads South, won the Civil War Round Table of New York's prestigious Fletcher Pratt Award, and enjoyed a cameo appearance in the hit web television series House of Cards. His fourth book, Like Men of War, a combat history of black troops in the Civil War, was honored with the Grady McWhiney Research Foundation's Jerry Coffey Memorial Book Prize. His other books include a best-selling history of the Battle of Gettysburg, Sherman's "March to the Sea," and a compact biography of Robert E. Lee.

About Savas Beatie LLC: Savas Beatie LLC is a leading military and general history publishing company. Read more about Lincoln's Greatest Journey, and all of their books at http://www.savasbeatie.com/books/book_page.php?bookVAR=Li....

Contact: Renee Morehouse, Savas Beatie LLC
Email: renee@savasbeatie.com
Phone: 916-941-6896, Fax: 916-941-6895
