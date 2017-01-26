New Eyelash Extentions Services By Sheila Hildebrand For Independence, Iowa, Buchanan Co and More

These services are performed at Plush Salon & Spa and other areas like Manchester, IA, Jesup, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Oelwein, Linn co. BlackHawk, Clayton counties too.

Inspireabundance@ yahoo. com

Contact

Sheila Hildebrand

(319) 334-3217, (319) 461-0768

***@nowthatisreal.com Sheila Hildebrand(319) 334-3217, (319) 461-0768

End

-- It's a new year. Time to step into being the best version of yourself while simplifying your life. Ever thought of Eyelash Extentions? They are the new craze everyone is talking about. Want to wake up looking 10 years younger and more vibrant without the hassle and time of makeup?The "Queen" of Eyelash Extentions Artistry, Sheila Hildebrand wants to meet you.After a consultation to determine your lifestyle, eye style preference and design, your appointment will take about 2 hours. You will be shown to a private comfortable spa room where the procedure is professsional and sanitary. You will choose how often you want to come back for maintenance fills depending on how full you want your lashes to be. ( average of 2-4 weeks.)"I love helping women feel fabulous with less effort. From women with amazing natural lashes to women with very short fine lashes. There is no better feeling then to see women look at them self in the mirror and love what they see. Your eyes are the windows to the soul, each women's eyes are uniquely beautiful, it is an honor to design lashes that accentuate that beauty."Sheila is at Plush Salon & Spa in Independence IA at 203 1st ST.For more information you can visit Sheila on Facebook at: