Spreadshirt Unveils Vision for Global Billion Dollar Business
Focus on Partners to consolidate market leadership in Europe and drive U.S.
Philip Rooke says:
"We have been market leaders in Europe for many years and are expanding our role in the global market. Now we are setting out to become a billion dollar business. Our first step toward this is to challenge our competitors in the USA, like Redbubble, CustomInk and Teespring."
Philip continues, "Brexit and the trend towards protectionism are going to make international growth harder in the coming years. That's why we want to focus on our global partner offering and on scale in the US market. It's comparable in size to the EU market, providing a powerful incentive for those who get it right. And size matters in the highly competitive ecommerce market."
Targeting the USA, growing the partner business and consolidating the UK & Europe will help fulfil the company's vision to become a billion dollar business, that enables anyone to publish an idea on everything in less than 60 seconds.
Philip Rooke is an internet veteran and has been at Spreadshirt for over eight years. So he knows that the USA is key to delivering sustained revenue growth and credibility as a mature, international brand. Emerging as the top, global print-on-demand platform in the USA is therefore a key long-term aim for Spreadshirt.
Three important drivers are already fuelling the growth strategy:
• New Tools for Sellers launched in Nov 2016: Steep investments in a new publishing system for shop owners and designers (the Partner Area) have resulted in increased visibility for the company's Marketplace designers across multiple international marketplaces. Early indicators are strong: shop registrations are up 28% globally, a rise in initial sales of over 25%, and the number of uploaded designs is also up a noteworthy 36% since launch.
• Leading Commission Structures and Pricing: Spreadshirt's ongoing improvements in its pricing and a new commission structure have enabled sellers to earn up to 60% in commission. Some are already earning over $100,000 a month. Consumers will also benefit from clearer pricing.
• Spreadshirt's Collection: The ethically produced Spreadshirt Collection is the only range of clothing designed for printers by printers. The collection has the highest customer retention rate within the company's range and accounts for one third of the Spreadshirt sales. The company will also be introducing more fashion-orientated products to the line later this year.
Spreadshirt has fifteen years' experience in ecommerce and is well-placed for growth as the only company to offer three different business models on one platform: selling via Marketplaces, White-Label Shops and a Create-Your-
About Spreadshirt
Spreadshirt, (http://www.spreadshirt.co.uk) an innovative global e-commerce platform for print-on-demand apparel and accessories enables everyone to easily buy, sell, create and share their ideas on over 220 different products. Examples of spreading it with Spreadshirt include social influencers from all genres such as gaming, YouTube creators, entertainment companies, non-profit organisations and over 70,000 partners.
Founded in 2002, Spreadshirt is active in 18 markets, available in 12 languages, and operates five global production sites. In 2015, Spreadshirt hit global revenue of approximately 85 million Euros, printed more than 3.6 million items, and shipped to 180 countries. www.spreadshirt.co.uk
The Spreadshirt family also includes TeamShirts (http://www.teamshirts.co.uk/)
www.teamshirts.co.uk
