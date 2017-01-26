Country(s)
Industry News
Shawangunk Wine Trail to host Pasta Primo Vino!
Experience the Hudson Valley's fine wines, one delicious sip at a time paired with a delicious pasta dish sample at all 15 wineries along the Trail.
Tickets are now available online at GunksWine.com for this exciting weekend long event which takes place Saturday and Sunday, April 8, and 9 from 10:00am to 5:00pm both days. Two day tickets are $40 (plus tax and fee), Sunday only tickets are $25 (plus tax and fee), and Designated Driver tickets are $15 per day (plus tax and fee).
Participants will receive a souvenir wine glass at the starting winery of their choice and continue on a self-guided tour of the Trail at their own pace. Enjoy a delicious pasta dish sample at each of the wineries you visit. The winemakers have chosen four wines for you to sample paired with each pasta sampling.
The Shawangunk Wine Trail, is composed of 15 unique wineries, each following the tradition of fine winemaking established by the early French Huguenot Settlers who brought their winemaking expertise to the area over 300 years ago. The wineries along the Shawangunk Wine Trail range from large to small and feature a variety of award-winning red and white wines, from sparkling and fruit wines to tart and bone dry blends. Shawangunk Wine Trail is committed to hosting special events throughout the year that showcase the exciting wines of the Hudson Valley.
Media Contact
Shawangunk Wine Trail
8452568456
***@gunkswine.com
