 
News By Tag
* Grand Opening
* Family Fun
* Leesburg Stores
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Leesburg
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
January 2017
313029282726

Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop of Leesburg Celebrates Their Grand Opening With a Bang!

The Rocket Fizz Grand Opening celebration was a fun-filled family event complete with a balloon artist and even a soda tasting event from their amazing and unique assortment of soda flavors!
 
 
Rocket Fizz Ribbon Cutting
Rocket Fizz Ribbon Cutting
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Grand Opening
Family Fun
Leesburg Stores

Industry:
Family

Location:
Leesburg - Virginia - US

Subject:
Companies

LEESBURG, Va. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- The Rocket Fizz Grand Opening celebration held on Friday, January 27th, and Saturday, January 28th, was a huge success! Located in the Village at Leesburg, 1604 Village Market Blvd., SE #122, Leesburg, VA 20175, Rocket Fizz celebrated their grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, January 27th, and a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday. Local officials Kelly Burk, Mayor of the Town of Leesburg, Suzanne Fox, Vice Mayor of the Town of Leesburg, Ron Campbell, Council Member, Town of Leesburg, Josh Thiel, Economic Development Commission for the Town of Leesburg, Kindra Harvey, Business Development Manager for the Town of Leesburg, Tony Howard, President of the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce, and Tina Johnson, Chairwoman for the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce, as well as other elected local officials attended the grand opening ceremonies and festivities.

The Rocket Fizz Grand Opening celebration was held on Saturday, January 28th and was a fun-filled family event complete with a Balloon artist, and a soda tasting from their amazing and unique assortment of soda flavors! As described by owner Carolyn Johnson, "Rocket Fizz has more than 100 unique soda flavors under their own brand and our store carries more than 500 varieties of soda. Our flavors range from the old fashioned to the bizarre, with everything from black cherry soda to sweet corn, pumpkin pie and even s'more flavored soda!" Rocket Fizz also had a jar full of a total of 447 pieces of their over 90 flavors of salt water taffy. Customers were asked to guess the number of pieces in the jar for a chance to win the entire jar of taffy as well as a $25 gift certificate! The winner of the taffy contest was four-year-old James Murphy, who guessed 452 pieces.

When you walk into this store, the feeling of nostalgia immediately hits you as you're transferred back in time to when you were growing up as a kid. Rocket Fizz sells candy and soda that you will recognize from your childhood. They also sell foreign candy, gag gifts, concert posters, movie posters and tin signs too. It's the perfect store for the entire family to indulge in their favorite treats.

Local owner, Carolyn Johnson is excited to bring this fun concept store to Leesburg. Carolyn lives with her husband Mark and three children in Ashburn. While on a ski trip in Lake Tahoe, she visited a Rocket Fizz and immediately thought it would be a great idea to bring the concept to Loudoun County. She thought it was a fun family-friendly concept and one that was new and different from other stores. "Everyone loved the soda tasting experiment that we did, children and parents included. The looks on their faces as they sampled some of our most unique and peculiar flavors of soda were priceless! We are excited to be launching this new business in Leesburg and look forward to the future."

Rocket Fizz was founded in 2007 by Rob Powells and Ryan Morgan. Their original flagship store opened in Camarillo, California in 2009. In under five years, Rocket Fizz has become the largest and fastest growing soda pop and candy shop franchise brand in America. Since each franchise is carefully selected by the owners, this new Leesburg location was specifically chosen with our community in mind.

If you are interested in learning more about Rocket Fizz or scheduling an interview with the local franchise owner, Carolyn Johnson, please contact Elysa Leonard, of Splash Communications, at 571-426-5145 or elysa@splashmarcom.com

Contact
Splash Communications
Elysa Leonard
***@splashmarcom.com
End
Source:Rocket Fizz
Email:***@splashmarcom.com Email Verified
Tags:Grand Opening, Family Fun, Leesburg Stores
Industry:Family
Location:Leesburg - Virginia - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Splash Communications, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share