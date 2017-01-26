Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell Names New Partners in Florida

 
Dara Jebrock and David Marsey
Dara Jebrock and David Marsey
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Rumberger, Kirk & Caldwell is pleased to announce that attorneys Dara Jebrock in Orlando and David Marsey in Tallahassee have been elected partner.

"Rumberger is deeply committed to recruiting, developing and retaining excellent legal talent such as the two attorneys we welcome to the partnership," said Frank Sheppard, Managing Partner.  "They both exemplify the skill, dedication, and professionalism that our attorneys bring to every client engagement and encompass the essential elements of the firm's evolution and success."

Dara Jebrock is Board Certified in Construction Law by The Florida Bar.  As an expert in construction law, Dara handles a wide spectrum of construction-related matters, including representation of developers, general contractors, design professionals, subcontractors, and suppliers in complex contract, lien, bond, procurement, multi-million dollar construction defect disputes, and appellate matters throughout the State of Florida.  Dara is also experienced in contract drafting and review, and dispute resolution.  Dara has authored articles and lectured on construction-related topics.

Marsey represents clients in constitutional, employment law and casualty litigation. In his law enforcement and corrections liability practice, he defends state and local government agencies and officers against allegations of civil rights and tort violations including general negligence, negligent hiring or retention, vehicle liability and pursuits, false arrest, improper use of force, in-custody and other wrongful deaths and is experienced in the litigation of qualified and sovereign immunities. Marsey also serves as a Government Affairs Consultant to the Florida Police Chief's Association. With more than a decade as a sworn officer, investigator, law enforcement instructor, and an experienced former state prosecutor with extensive trial experience, he incorporates his training and experience in the areas of death, injury, property and traffic accident investigations in the defense of his clients.

About Rumberger, Kirk & Caldwell:

Rumberger, Kirk & Caldwell provides litigation and counseling services in a wide range of civil practice areas including product liability, securities, banking and financial services litigation, commercial litigation, real estate and construction litigation, intellectual property litigation, environmental, labor and employment law, insurance coverage, professional liability, bankruptcy, and administrative law. Offices are located in Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Tallahassee, Fla. and Birmingham, Ala. For more information, please visit www.rumberger.com or read more about us on our blog http://rumberger-kirk-caldwell.com.

