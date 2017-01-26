News By Tag
Rumberger Kirk & Caldwell Names New Partners in Florida
"Rumberger is deeply committed to recruiting, developing and retaining excellent legal talent such as the two attorneys we welcome to the partnership,"
Dara Jebrock is Board Certified in Construction Law by The Florida Bar. As an expert in construction law, Dara handles a wide spectrum of construction-
Marsey represents clients in constitutional, employment law and casualty litigation. In his law enforcement and corrections liability practice, he defends state and local government agencies and officers against allegations of civil rights and tort violations including general negligence, negligent hiring or retention, vehicle liability and pursuits, false arrest, improper use of force, in-custody and other wrongful deaths and is experienced in the litigation of qualified and sovereign immunities. Marsey also serves as a Government Affairs Consultant to the Florida Police Chief's Association. With more than a decade as a sworn officer, investigator, law enforcement instructor, and an experienced former state prosecutor with extensive trial experience, he incorporates his training and experience in the areas of death, injury, property and traffic accident investigations in the defense of his clients.
About Rumberger, Kirk & Caldwell:
Rumberger, Kirk & Caldwell provides litigation and counseling services in a wide range of civil practice areas including product liability, securities, banking and financial services litigation, commercial litigation, real estate and construction litigation, intellectual property litigation, environmental, labor and employment law, insurance coverage, professional liability, bankruptcy, and administrative law. Offices are located in Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Tallahassee, Fla. and Birmingham, Ala. For more information, please visit www.rumberger.com or read more about us on our blog http://rumberger-
