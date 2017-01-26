News By Tag
3 World-Class Reproductive Endocrinologists Now Delivering Fertility Care to Central Pennsylvania
RMA's highly trained, board-certified physicians have over 90 years of combined experience in fertility care.
Drs. Castelbaum, Freedman, and Gutmann previously only cared for patients in the Philadelphia area (RMA of Philadelphia and RMA at Jefferson).
"RMA of Central Pennsylvania has been delivering fertility care to the Central Pennsylvania community for the past 5 years. In response to the growing demand for high quality fertility care in Harrisburg and its surrounding areas we felt a great desire to bring our expertise to the patients at our Mechanicsburg location," said Dr. Arthur J. Castelbaum, MD.
Dr. Castelbaum received his medical degree from Washington University. He is board certified in OB/GYN and subspecialty board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. He has been featured in Philadelphia Magazine and on The Discovery Channel.
Dr. Freedman received his medical degree from Wayne State. He is known in the reproductive medicine community for being responsible for the first cryopreserved embryo pregnancy in the Mid-Atlantic region. He is a co-founder and past president of the Philadelphia Area Reproductive Endocrine Society and is board certified in OB/GYN and sub-specialty board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility.
Dr. Gutmann received her medical degree from the Yale University School of Medicine. She is board certified in OB/GYN and sub-specialty board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. She has been featured on The Learning Channel and in Philadelphia Magazine. She has also been named a Top Doc by Philadelphia Magazine and physician rating companies Castle Connelly and Vitals.com (http://www.vitals.com/
Drs. Castelbaum, Freedman, and Gutmann began seeing patients at RMA of Central Pennsylvania January 1, 2017. Due to the high demand for appointments an appointment application must be submitted before an appointment is scheduled. Schedule your appointment today! (http://rmaofcentralpa.com/
About RMA at Jefferson and RMA of Central Pennsylvania at PinnacleHealth
RMA at Jefferson and RMA of Central Pennsylvania at PinnacleHealth provide highly personalized fertility care in a kind and compassionate environment. Their medical team includes world-class physicians, board certified in OB/GYN and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. Together they have over 90 years of combined experience in fertility care and have helped thousands of men and women in Pennsylvania achieve their dream of parenthood.
RMA's entire staff specializes in working with reproductive medicine patients and offers a knowledgeable and individualized experience with a focus on success. The practice continues to maintain some of the highest IVF success rates when compared to the national average and is dedicated to maintaining an embryology lab which offers cutting-edge technology such as intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), laser assisted zona hatching, embryo biopsy for pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, and cryopreservation.
RMA upholds relationships with both the Jefferson and PinnacleHealth hospital systems and has 5 locations in Pennsylvania:
