BH Pet Gear LLC Announces New EmojiNation License
There's no doubt the explosion of emojis has changed texting and digital communications, and now they are becoming extremely useful in businesses. Emojis can be spotted just about everywhere - on shoes, pants, t-shirts and accessories. Whether it's a dancer, smiley face, pizza slice or crying cat, emojis have captivated our culture and are the modern ideogram language that our society can't seem to get enough of.
BH Pet Gear has jumped on the emoji bandwagon and is excited to officially launch the pet line of EmojiNation, which will include: pet dishes, pet beds, collars, harnesses, leads, toys, poop bags and apparel. These new and hip emoji pet products will debut at the 2017 Global Pet Expo, BH Pet Gear Booth #1849.
"Emoji have become an unofficial universal language in everyday communication and we are ready to bring this phenomenon to the pet world," expresses Maurice Eida, Vice President of Marketing and E-Commerce at BH Pet Gear, "2017 is the year of emoji in consumer markets and we are so excited to be a part of it!"
About BH Pet Gear: BH Pet Gear specializes in the design development and manufacturing of quality pet products and accessories. Our product groups include: Dog Apparel, Dog Beds, Leashes, Collars, Harnesses, Bowls, Toys & More. Our mission is to bring high performance pet products to the retail market at consumer friendly prices. Working on both private label and licensed programs BH Pet Gear's products can be found across the United States at most of the country's top retailers. To learn more, visit: http://bhpetgear.com/
Kaleb's Organics Dog Treats: https://www.kalebsorganics.com/
AKC Paw Tech Dog Boots
Jelly Wellies Rain Gear for Dogs: https://www.jellywellies.com
