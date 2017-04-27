 
UK Royal Air Force Added to the Military Space Situational Awareness Presentation Line-up

In the run-up to the event, SMi Group adds a new expert presenter to Military Space Situational Awareness: Air Commodore Alan Gillespie, Battlespace Management Force Commander of the UK Royal Air Force.
 
 
WESTMINSTER, England - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Taking place in London, United Kingdom, the event will give attendees the chance to discuss key topics that affect space situational awareness; from space-borne sensors to effective information management system with leaders from around the world.

With an agenda covering over 10 hours of content, attendees will hear innovative presentations led by senior industry and military figures, working with active projects aiming to enhance Space Domain Awareness for the international community.

Air Commodore Alan Gillespie, Battlespace Management Force Commander of the UK Royal Air Force, will be delivering a keynote address on:

•Recent Changes in British Military Space Doctrine Enabling Greater SSA Capacity

•Overview of the Strategic Defence Review 2015 and how this will affect UK SSA Capability

•How this in turn will affect the National Space Industry in light of more affordable space technologies

•Space Control is the key: how denial of service is mitigated through indigenous capacity as well as international collaboration

Along with Air Commodore Alan Gillespie, there will be leading military and research representatives presenting from 11 different nations, including host nation speaker Wing Commander Rayna Owens, AS Strat 4 from the UK MoD.

This year's agenda will explore key situational awareness challenges in an increasingly contested, congested and competitive space. Covering topical themes, such as: national updates on SSA, command and control, space weather, traffic management and optical/imaging sensors.

To view the full agenda, a PDF brochure is available to download at www.military-space.com/prlog. SMi Group are delighted to offer reduced rates to Military, Government & Public Sector representatives.

For information on sponsoring or exhibiting at Military Space Situational Awareness 2017, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 207 827 6748, smalick@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries, contact Shannon Cargan on +44 20 7827 6138 or scargan@smi-online.co.uk

Military Space Situational Awareness 2017

London, United Kingdom

26th and 27th April 2017

www.military-space.com/prlog


---- END ----

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
