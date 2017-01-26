News By Tag
Search Elite Will Blow The Doors Off Search Marketing 9th May 2017
The date has been announced for Search Elite, the conference that will change the way people do search marketing and make more money for their online business www.searchelite.co.uk
Search Elite will deliver a specific and focused programme using speakers that have been selected based on their particular skills and outstanding success in search marketing. A line-up of visionary keynotes will deliver a programme that has been created by Search Elite, in consultation with a panel of digital marketing experts - the Search Elite advisory board. The programme is clear and streamlined and it goes straight to the heart of the matter. Search Elite will show you how to increase your online profits.
The Search Elite Speakers
Sam Noble - Director Of Koozai and Search Personality Of The Year
Bas van den Beld - Founder of State of Digital and Internationally renowned marketing specialist
Jim Banks - Master of Google Adwords and CEO Spades Media
David Iwanow - Director of Strategy BlueGlass
Jono Anderson - Principal Consultant at Distilled
Judith Lewis - Founder DeCabbit Consultancy
Russell McAthy - CEO Cubed
Gerry White - Analytics and SEO Consultant
What Is Search Elite?
Search Elite is a conference about making more profit online. There will be no fuss and no time wasting. Presenters will expose the faults and mistakes people make in search and they will explain why you should not waste money on buying traffic. As a digital marketer , either in-house or working for an agency, you'll understand just what you should be doing to make more money from your online channels. You'll hear about groundbreaking strategies and cutting edge innovations that the industry elite use, then apply them directly to your own business.
Breakout sessions throughout the day will enable delegates to network with the industry elite and further drill down on issues affecting their own businesses and search strategies. It will be an opportunity to ask the best minds in search how to make search marketing work better for you. Every speaker will be available during these sessions to answer questions frankly and openly in a very relaxed and intimate environment.
Craig Rayner, Search Elite programme director, said "Search Elite has been created to make a positive difference to businesses. We want our audience to make more money from clever, tactical search marketing and we have the sharpest minds in the business to show them how. This one day event is highly focused with no pointless presentations or material you've heard before. We have a programme that has been created in consultation with the Search Elite advisory board that will blow the doors off search marketing as you know it."
After Search Elite each member of the audience will have the tools and knowledge to increase their online profits and make a real difference to their business."
Search Elite will be held on 9th May at The Trampery, Old Street EC1 – in the heart of London's tech hub.
The Search Elite Advisory Panel
Jon Myers, Chief Growth Officer at DeepCrawl
Bas van den Beld, Founder of State of Digital and Internationally renowned marketing specialist
David Iwanow, Director Of Strategy at BlueGlass
Jo Turnbull, Search London organiser and blogger
Search Elite is sponsored by Koozai www.koozai.com
