STYLE SQUAD: Studio 24 Announces Launch of its Fashion Photography Agency with Exclusive Photos from

-- Nigeria's leading photography and multimedia Company is set to launch the biggest in house fashion agency this February.ABOUT STYLE SQUADStyle Squad, is an elite specialist unit/department of Studio 24 that aims to deliver the highest value of turn-key imaging solutions for fashion brands and projects, tailored specially for those who are looking to create and develop ideal content for their brands. Style Squad is, a leading professional photography and multimedia Company driven by the desire to deliver great value to its clients. It is manned by creative professionals drawn from the fashion/design/lifestyle and entertainment industries.The brands one stop shop offers services such as, Look books, Modelling Portfolio/Z Cards, Fashion events/Fashion Magazine Shoots and support to fashion companies of all sizes.One of the plans for Style Squad is to also cover Fashion Weeks across the world they boast of exclusive media coverage access to events such as the Paris Fashion week, GTB Fashion week, Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant, Cocktail & Dresses, Lamodepreneur Dinner, Portharcourt Polo Tournament, Genesis Fashion show, etc.It's biggest and most notable so far, the Paris Fashion Week, in honor of the city of true fashion. Style squad brings to you never before seen pictures from the Paris runways.Some of the most notable fashion designers captured on the runway by Style Squad include:· Yulia Yanina the Moscow based couturier, and her spring 2017 haute couture line.· Dany Atrache the French-Lebanese fashion designer and his secret garden collection which feature spring and summer haute couture looks.Part of Studio 24's main goal is to continue to provide solutions and fill market gaps where there may be a lacking in the photography industry hence, the introduction of the 'Style Squad"For more information: