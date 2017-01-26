 
Why Branding Works better for Promo Gifts!

People love to receive a branded freebie! Thousands of products available!
 
 
Branded Mugs are one of the most popular branded products.
PRESTON, England - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Especially if the item is well targeted and useful.  That's why knowing your audience profile is really important.

So here are a few tips on how to get started on your search for the ideal promotional gift.

1)   Your budget and the price you want to pay for each item

2)   Does the product selected sit alongside your brand or does it look cheap?

3)   How does your brand look when printed in the item, does your brand display well enough or has the logo been distorted in order to fit within the print area?

4)   Have your team bought into the promotion and are they keen to be part of it?

What does the research tell us?

*Research conducted by the BPMA shows that 51% of people agree that receiving promotional product is the best way to get your target audience to take action and respond.

*While 59% agree that using promotional products are best suited to encourage brand loyalty in your target audience.

Cost Effective

As a marketing tool, promotional merchandise is  one of the most cost effective mediums, it has a lifespan far longer lasting than most other mediums and also allows for audience interaction through usage.

*BPMA Research Published Spring 2013

http://www.lomaxpromogifts.co.uk

