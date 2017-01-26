News By Tag
BankBazaar chooses Synergita for their Employee Performance Management Software needs
BankBazaar Partners with Synergita to automate their employee performance management process and foster collaborative culture among employees
BankBazaar with more than 1000 employees has offices spread out in Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai and Gurgaon. The CHRO of BankBazaar, Mr. Sriram V. says that Employees are the most precious asset, and they are passionate about creating products, applications and features that are fresh, edgy, clean, and simplistic, and connect with customers like never before. They wanted to foster a collaborative feedback culture among their managers and their team members through a good and simple to use continuous feedback-based employee performance management software. That's why they have chosen Synergita.
Synergita will now enable Bankbazaar employees to use innovative features like goal setting and tracking, continuous feedback, 360 degree feedback, rewards and recognition, etc.
The CEO of Synergita, Mr. Shankar Krishnamoorthy says that they have identified peopleMAGIC™
About BankBazaar:
BankBazaar (BankBazaar.com), ranked as the best financial website in India by the Internet And Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), is India's first neutral online marketplace that gives instant customized rate quotes on loans, credit cards or any other personal finance products. It simplifies the loan application process. Anyone can instantly search for tailor-made offers, compare, customize it as per their need or profile and apply for their finance products. It is designed with smart technology capabilities and over 80 of India's leading financial institutions and insurance firms have chosen to integrate themselves with the platform. For the online consumer today, banking is as easy as shopping for anything online. BankBazaar services are available through the web-portal, made-for-mobile web service, or the BankBazaar app available on the Android play store and iOS app store.
About Synergita:
Synergita (www.synergita.com)
