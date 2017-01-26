 
Industry News





BankBazaar chooses Synergita for their Employee Performance Management Software needs

BankBazaar Partners with Synergita to automate their employee performance management process and foster collaborative culture among employees
 
 
CHENNAI, India - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- BankBazaar the world's first neutral online marketplace for financial products has announced on 11th Jan 2017 that it has chosen Synergita (www.synergita.com) to digitize and innovate their employee performance management process. This step would help BankBazaar foray into an appraisal system that looks at evaluating performances and providing feedback from a developmental focus without the pressures of any bell curve or forced ranking on its employees.

BankBazaar with more than 1000 employees has offices spread out in Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai and Gurgaon. The CHRO of BankBazaar, Mr. Sriram V. says that Employees are the most precious asset, and they are passionate about creating products, applications and features that are fresh, edgy, clean, and simplistic, and connect with customers like never before. They wanted to foster a collaborative feedback culture among their managers and their team members through a good and simple to use continuous feedback-based employee performance management software. That's why they have chosen Synergita.

Synergita will now enable Bankbazaar employees to use innovative features like goal setting and tracking, continuous feedback, 360 degree feedback, rewards and recognition, etc.

The CEO of Synergita, Mr. Shankar Krishnamoorthy says that they have identified peopleMAGIC™ as their north star, further he said that they are delighted that Bankbazaar has chosen Synergita and they look forward to strengthening their people culture through continuous feedback process available in Synergita. Synergita is seeing an increased trend towards using continuous feedback and peer recognition to bring in high employee performance in various organizations & Synergita is geared to help organizations in their people Mission.

About BankBazaar:

BankBazaar (BankBazaar.com), ranked as the best financial website in India by the Internet And Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), is India's first neutral online marketplace that gives instant customized rate quotes on loans, credit cards or any other personal finance products. It simplifies the loan application process. Anyone can instantly search for tailor-made offers, compare, customize it as per their need or profile and apply for their finance products. It is designed with smart technology capabilities and over 80 of India's leading financial institutions and insurance firms have chosen to integrate themselves with the platform. For the online consumer today, banking is as easy as shopping for anything online. BankBazaar services are available through the web-portal, made-for-mobile web service, or the BankBazaar app available on the Android play store and iOS app store.

About Synergita:

Synergita (www.synergita.com) is an award winning, cloud based continuous feedback Employee Performance Management Software. It is used by several companies such as Capita, Brakes India, Indegene, Global Edge, etc. for their employee performance management software needs. Synergita focuses on unleashing employee potential and creating peopleMAGIC across companies.

Media Contacts:

Synergita: Emmanuel Paul, Emmanuel@synergita.com, +91-954-376-3279

BankBazaar: Parul Shrivastava, Parul.Shrivastava@BankBazaar.com

