Spreading Four-legged Love With The Woofmints Valentine's Day Giveaway!
The winner will receive some "paw-some" prizes, which include:
• 2 x tickets to Westminster Dog Show on February 13th and 14th
• 2 x nights at a Premium pet friendly Manhattan hotel*
• 2 x bottles of Woofmints cologne
• 2 x bottles of Woofmints breath fresheners
*Travel to and from NY not included
To Enter: Entry form is available on the Woofmints webpage (www.woofmints.com)
According to a survey by The National Retail Federation, consumers spent $681 million on Valentine's Day gifts for their four-legged friend in 2016. Owning a pet provides us with numerous health benefits and they continuously show us the true meaning of loyalty, companionship and unconditional love. It's no surprise pet families want to spoil them on this heart-warming holiday.
This year, skip the toys, treats and bones and give Fido the all-natural Woofmint instead! These unique vegan and gluten free gel capsules freshen dog's breath, naturally. The capsules (Purified Water, Starch, Glycerin) are filled with a fresh blend of Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Peppermint Oil, and Parsley Oil. Small enough to hide in your dog's food or favorite treat, Woofmints gel caps dissolve in their stomach, providing long lasting fresh breath from within.
These capsules can be purchased in a 60 count bottle for $19.95 or a 120 count bottle for $26.80. Pet parents can also sign up for a 120 count bimonthly subscription for $20.95. All prices include free shipping and handling.
Woofmints can be purchased on Amazon.com as well. Prices: 60 count ($17.57) and 120 count ($27.06). https://www.amazon.com/
For the lucky pups, consider Woofmints Cologne too! This all-natural spray moisturizes and hydrates and will keep your dog smelling minty fresh all day long. Simply spray directly on your pooch or on their bedding. For just $18.00, Woofmints Cologne is the "paw-fect" Valentine's Day accessory to really set the mood with Fido by your side! Available on Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/
Whether you're buying a gift for your pooch, shopping for another pet lover, or participating in the Woofmints giveaway this Valentine's Day; pet families can begin giving Fido the hugs, love and kisses he or she deserves and say goodbye to bad dog breath once and for all with Woofmints!
Learn more at: http://www.woofmints.com.
