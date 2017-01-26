News By Tag
Detail Items For Commercial Lease Agreements – Winston Rowe & Associates
7 Things to Include in a commercial rental lease agreement safeguard your investment from potential tenant trouble.
You've purchased a rental property, and now you're figuring out how to get started as a landlord. Failing to specify all of your requirements and expectations in the lease is one of the more common landlord mistakes.
Commercial real estate investors know the best way to safeguard their investment from potential tenant trouble is to craft a solid rental lease agreement that includes these key things:
1. The basic clauses. Every rental lease agreement must list the parties to the agreement, which would be you and the tenant, along with the property's address.
2. Security deposit clause. Your lease should require the tenant to put up a security deposit that matches one month's rent or more, depending on the value of furnishings and repair costs if something goes wrong.
3. Maintaining the premises. The lease should specify that tenants are required to maintain the premises, abide by noise control rules and not change the locks without your written approval.
4. Warning of concealed defect. In some jurisdictions, you have a legal duty to warn of a concealed defect known to you, or a defect that it is reasonable for you to know about.
5. Subleasing clause. At some point, most landlords have a tenant who wants to sublet the apartment to a friend or stranger. To avoid trouble, make sure your lease agreement includes a subletting clause that requires the tenant to obtain your written permission before turning the rental over to someone else.
6. Termination. The best practice is to know your jurisdiction's rules on terminating a lease and include those details in your rental lease agreement so your tenant will not be surprised.
7. After the tenant leaves. Would you ever hold a tenant's personal property for unpaid rent? In some states it's against the law for a landlord to confiscate a tenant's property and demand rent money in return.
Include these important clauses in your rental lease agreement and you will be well on your way toward building a successful real estate investment business.
