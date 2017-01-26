News By Tag
Premier Print & Promotions Acquires Blueprint
This acquisition further enhances Premier's position in the UK's promotional goods industry, contributing to the company's future growth and performance
With a wealth of experience in print, promotional merchandise and corporate gifts, Premier continues our ambitious expansion plans to become the No. 1 provider of print and promotional products in the UK.
Six core values drive the company forward and are central to everything Premier do as business: have fun, be loyal, be creative, be open, be enthusiastic and be reliable. Premier's dedicated and friendly team offer true expertise and experience to our customers. Simply put, we love what we do. That's why Premier have successfully built a loyal customer base that includes many industries, companies and organisations - from small start-ups to worldwide brands.
"As we welcome Blueprint into the Premier family, we believe that their expertise in the promotional market will contribute toward our business growth in 2017 and beyond," says Jamie Marshall, Founder and Managing Director of Premier Print & Promotions Ltd. "All of us at Premier are looking forward to building a close working relationship with Blueprint's clients and staff -introducing them to The Premier Difference!"
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank our clients for their valued business and loyalty over the years, it has been very much appreciated,"
Today's Blueprint announcement follows Premier's acquisition of The Merchandise House in August 2016 and the recent redesign of Premier's website at www.promotional-
About Premier Print & Promotions
Premier Print & Promotions Ltd. have been supplying unique, inspirational and quality promotional products and print for over 25 years. Premier's experienced team think creatively and are trained to help get our client's brand noticed. Customer Service isn't a department, it's an attitude at Premier - as everyone strives to provide a level of excellence we call Customer Bliss. Please visit our website at www.promotional-
Images to accompany this press release can be downloaded from:
https://www.dropbox.com/
Contact
Premier Print & Promotions
01376 574670
sales@premierpandp.com
