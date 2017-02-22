News By Tag
Weight Management Market Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2020
The weight management market is categorized on the basis of diet and equipment. On the basis of diet, the market can be categorized as meals, supplements, and beverages. Diet leads the market due to increasing prevalence of obese cases, technological advancement and increasing health consciousness of people. The meals can be further segmented as meal replacement, organic food and others; whereas, supplements can be segmented as protein, fiber and others.
Geographically, North America will be leading the global weight management market in the coming years, due to increasing prevalence of obesity, increase in childhood obesity, strong government support and funding, and change in lifestyle and junk food habits. In addition, increasing membership of health clubs and technological advancement are also driving the growth of the market in North America. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global weight management market. The major reasons for the fastest growth of weight management market in the region are increasing medical tourism, large pool of patients, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the weight management market is growing due to increasing awareness of weight management, and refining healthcare infrastructure in the emerging countries, such as India and China, of Asia-Pacific region.
Some of the companies operating in the global weight management market are Amer Sports, Technogym SPA, Weight Watchers International Inc., Ediets.Com Inc., Jenny Craig Inc., Medtronic Inc., Kellogg Company, Brunswick Corporation, Jenny Craig Inc., Atkins Nutritionals Inc., Herbalife Ltd., Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Nutrisystem Inc., Cyber International, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.
