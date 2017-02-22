 
Industry News





Weight Management Market Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2020

 
 
P&S Market Research2
P&S Market Research2
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The global weight management market is growing significantly due to escalating technological advancement, increasing innovation in weight management ingredients, and increasing prevalence of obesity. According to National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) in 2009-10, more than 78 million U.S. adults were obese. Similarly, as per World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 2.8 million people die each year due to obesity.

Explore more or request TOC on "Global Weight Management Market" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/weight-management-market

Massive unexplored market in weight management industry and increasing medical tourism in developing economies are creating ample opportunities for the weight management market (https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/weight-management-market) to grow at a considerable rate during the forecasted period. In addition, the advanced research and development facilities, and innovative product developments by the companies are propelling the growth of the weight management industry.

The weight management market is categorized on the basis of diet and equipment. On the basis of diet, the market can be categorized as meals, supplements, and beverages. Diet leads the market due to increasing prevalence of obese cases, technological advancement and increasing health consciousness of people. The meals can be further segmented as meal replacement, organic food and others; whereas, supplements can be segmented as protein, fiber and others.

Geographically, North America will be leading the global weight management market in the coming years, due to increasing prevalence of obesity, increase in childhood obesity, strong government support and funding, and change in lifestyle and junk food habits. In addition, increasing membership of health clubs and technological advancement are also driving the growth of the market in North America. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global weight management market. The major reasons for the fastest growth of weight management market in the region are increasing medical tourism, large pool of patients, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the weight management market is growing due to increasing awareness of weight management, and refining healthcare infrastructure in the emerging countries, such as India and China, of Asia-Pacific region.

Browse related market research at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/industry-report/medical-...

Some of the companies operating in the global weight management market are Amer Sports, Technogym SPA, Weight Watchers International Inc., Ediets.Com Inc., Jenny Craig Inc., Medtronic Inc., Kellogg Company, Brunswick Corporation, Jenny Craig Inc., Atkins Nutritionals Inc., Herbalife Ltd., Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Nutrisystem Inc., Cyber International, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson.
Source:
