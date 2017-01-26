News By Tag
Smt Jamuna Mishra Academy JMA Pilani Basant Panchami Celebrations
The festival of Basant Panchami is a seasonal festival to welcome spring and is observed in many regions of India. The celebrations are dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge, music, arts, science and technology.
Appreciating the significance of the day, freedom fighter Bharat Ratna Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya founded the famous Banaras Hindu University BHU on this very day in 1916. The institutions established by the Birla Education Trust at Pilani including Birla Institute of Technology and Science - BITS also celebrate Basant Panchami as the Founders Day. Punjab on Basant Panchami goes high with Kite Flying while the length and breadth of Bengal celebrates as Saraswati Puja. Dr Brij Mohan Mishra, founder of JMA was particular that every year Basant Panchami day be celebrated in the most befitting manner.
Right from its inception, Smt Jamuna Mishra Academy – JMA Pilani has embarked on a rich tradition of celebrating various days of national and international significance. The school which is one among the top ranking schools in Pilani today organized on 01 Feb 2017 a function to celebrate Basant Panchami which is also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami.
Principal Mrs Booma Natarajan lit the lamp and gave a devotional start to the celebrations. The school choir rendered several shlokas and devotional songs dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. Sarojini Naidu nee Chattopadhyay popularly known as The Nightingale of India written Poems "Vasant Panchami" and "Song in Spring" were read out by Miss Kritika Nimad while the Poem "One Day in Spring" written by Viswa Kavi Nobel Laureate Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore was read out by Miss Neha Gupta.
When the celebrations ended, the parents and children who had come for the function left with beaming faces and pride that they were indeed part of an institution which is a shining jewel in the crown among the schools at Pilani.
For more details about JMA Pilani see http://jmapilani.org
About JMA Pilani: Smt. Jamuna Mishra Academy (JMA) established in the year 2004 which has been making rapid strides in early childhood education is presently one of the most sought after schools at Pilani considered as Oasis in the desert state of Rajasthan well known in India today for one among top in world ranking BITS Pilani University as well as CSIR Laboratory CEERI and globally renowned Birla Science Museum. JMA Pilani is a Co-educational English Medium School with Experienced Teachers, Spacious Classrooms and Modern Amenities designed to impart Quality Education combined with All Round Personality Development and lay the Best Foundation for the Child's Future. JMA which started in 2004 with an enrollment of 60 students for the Nursery, LKG, First Junior and Class I has grown today till Class XII and enrollment of 900. While the school admits both boys and girls, the girl student enrollment has been steadily rising every year and is presently nearly 50% of the total strength. The school has NCC for boys and the school girls band has been winning laurels every year too. Yoga and Fine arts are not just part of school routine but a way of life for the students.
