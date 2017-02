MoBiTec to Exhibit at GlycoBioTec 2017 in Berlin, Germany

The Max Planck Institute for Dynamics of Complex Technical Systems Magdeburg and MoBiTec Goettingen are pleased to welcome scientists involved in glycomics to Berlin for the first International GlycoBioTec symposium from 7th–9th of February 2017.

GlycoBioTec 2017

Contact

MoBiTec GmbH, Goettingen

Lotzestr. 22a, Germany

***@mobitec.de MoBiTec GmbH, GoettingenLotzestr. 22a, Germany

End

--At the GlycioBioTec 2017, current trends in modern biomedical/biopharmaceutical glycobiotechnology will be presented. This symposium embodies an interactive forum for the discussion of cutting-edge research on the frontiers of glycobiotechnology, spanning fundamental theory to method & technology development relevant to biopharma, health, medicine and functional food.Furthermore, the GlycoBioTec 2017 centers on science and people by creating a confidential ambience that ensures a vigorous exchange between delegates, and the attractive conference format features:• Glycosylation & Protein Function• Impact of Expression Systems & Cultivation Conditions on Glycosylation• Synthetic & Biosynthetic Glycoengineering• Glycoengineering via Cell Line Design• Technologies & Methods for GlycoanalysisThe GlycioBioTec 2017 will take place at the newly renovated Harnack House, the conference venue of the Max Planck Society. The objective of the GlycoBioTec Symposium 2017 is to bring together opinion leaders, pioneers, experts, professionals and newbees on this field in a concentrated and focused manner - undiluted by non-glyco-stuff., Professor at ETH Zürich, Professor at John Hopkins University, CSO at NIBRT Dublin, Director of VIB Medical Biotechenology Center, Head of Copenhagen Center for Glycomics, Director Development Characterization Analytics at Hoffmann-La Roche AGDuring the symposium MoBiTec informs about new and recent tools for glycoanalysis from its parter companies Sumitomo/S-Bio (Japan) as well as Dextra Laboratories (UK)• S-Bio BlotGlyco™ Glycan Purification and Labeling Kit• S-Bio BlotGlyco™ O-Glycan Sample Preparation Kit• S-Bio EZGlyco™ mAb-N Kit with 2-AB for N-Glycan Preparation Kit for IgG• S-Bio Glycan Arrays• Dextra Glycan Array Kit• Dextra Carbohydrates• Dextra Blood Group Products• Dextra Carbohydrate Synthesis ServicesOf course, products and technologies for other applications will be available for demonstration and discussion as well.See also: http://www.mobitec.com/ cms/products/ 07_glycobio.html (Goettingen, Germany) is a privately held company (founded in 1987) that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include DNA vectors for cloning and expression, cell transfection reagents and cell culture tools, immobilized and soluble enzymes, products for genomics and proteomics research, numerous antibodies and recombinant proteins, superior fluorescence reagents and kits, affinity chromatography products, as well as general laboratory equipment.In parallel to its own product lines, MoBiTec distributes products from international companies in Germany. MoBiTec products are distributed worldwide, in Germany from their home office, in other countries by distributors.