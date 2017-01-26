News By Tag
Union Budget 2017:Quick Reactions by Prof. J.D. Agarwal, Chairman & Professor, IIF
According to Prof. Agarwal, the budget has rightly focussed on basic infrastructure, railways, education, rural sector, farmers, small business men and low income tax payers. The budget would prove to be helping farmers and in poverty alleviation. The growth figures in terms of expenditures and revenue realisation enumerated by the Finance Minister are impressive and indicative of the efficient functioning of the Government in year 2016-17. Despite large allocations made to diffferent sectors including railways and loss of revenue because of concessions granted to low income tax payers, Finance Minister has successfully been able to maintain fiscal deposit at 3.2 % for the year 2017-18.
On the whole, it is an excellent budget meeting the needs of the economy and its people giving benefits to the largest section of the society who amply deserves the attention of the central government feels Prof. Agarwal. The budget is with a human face and would help transform, energise, clean India and build up the India's capacity opines Prof. Agarwal.
