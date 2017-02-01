News By Tag
SWINDON Silicon Systems to showcase how ASICs are integral to intelligent sensing at Embedded World
Swindon Silicon Systems will be demonstrating how ASICs sit at the heart of intelligent sensing on Booth 149 in Hall 3 at Embedded World
As engineers work towards automating many applications, the need for intelligent sensing systems is increasing. There are many parameters that system designers need to consider and the options available are varied. One option that is becoming more and more popular is the mixed signal ASIC. By taking time to work through all the system requirements with an experienced and proven ASIC solutions provider prior to making a decision, time and effort can be saved and a solution quickly agreed. SWINDON has been providing microelectronics and semiconductor expertise for over 35 years and Embedded World provides managers and engineers with the ideal opportunity to talk through their specific development projects and requirements with experts in this field.
Visitors to the booth will discover how SWINDON's renowned integrated ASIC, SoC and SiP and MEMS custom sensor solutions are at the heart of intelligent sensing.
About SWINDON Silicon Systems (SWINDON)
SWINDON Silicon Systems (SWINDON) is a leader in high performance and low-cost mixed signal ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits) and integrated MEMS sensor interface solutions, with five decades experience in the design, production test and supply of ASICs for Automotive and Industrial applications.
SWINDON's UK-based design and production teams are experts in ultra-low power sensor interfaces resulting in becoming the global leader and foremost supplier of ASIC/MEMS solutions for Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), supplying over 50% of the global demand. With leading in-house design and production test and calibration facilities, SWINDON's business is to provide customers with a competitive advantage, both technical and commercial, and supply the highest quality ASIC/MEMS for the lifetime of their product.
SWINDON Silicon Systems is a brand of Sensata Technologies.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies is one of the world's leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions with operations and business centers in thirteen countries. Sensata's products improve safety, efficiency and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning and ventilation, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. Further information can be found on Sensata's website: www.sensata.com
Enquiries: Richard Mount. SWINDON Silicon Systems.
Tel: 01793 649400 E-mail: richard.mount@
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/
UK Press Contact: Eileen Holmes-Ievers. In Press Public Relations Ltd. Tel. +44 (0) 1488 674200
E-mail: eileen@inpress.co.uk Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/
February 1, 2017
Contact
Swindon Silicon Systems
01793 649400
sales@swindonsilicon.co.uk
