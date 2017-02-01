 
News By Tag
* Embedded World 2017
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Wootton Bassett
  Wiltshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
January 2017
313029282726


SWINDON Silicon Systems to showcase how ASICs are integral to intelligent sensing at Embedded World

Swindon Silicon Systems will be demonstrating how ASICs sit at the heart of intelligent sensing on Booth 149 in Hall 3 at Embedded World
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Embedded World 2017

Industry:
Electronics

Location:
Wootton Bassett - Wiltshire - England

WOOTTON BASSETT, England - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- SWINDON Silicon Systems, a Sensata Technologies company, continues to showcase and highlight how its expertise in mixed signal ASIC / MEMS and System on Chip (SoC) and System in Package (SiP) technology will benefit industry's move towards intelligent sensing.  On Booth 149 in Hall 3 at Embedded World 2017, specialists from the SWINDON engineering team will be available to discuss how their custom-designed ASIC, SoC and SiP solutions apply intelligence and transform raw data into valuable information.

As engineers work towards automating many applications, the need for intelligent sensing systems is increasing. There are many parameters that system designers need to consider and the options available are varied. One option that is becoming more and more popular is the mixed signal ASIC. By taking time to work through all the system requirements with an experienced and proven ASIC solutions provider prior to making a decision, time and effort can be saved and a solution quickly agreed. SWINDON has been providing microelectronics and semiconductor expertise for over 35 years and Embedded World provides managers and engineers with the ideal opportunity to talk through their specific development projects and requirements with experts in this field.

Visitors to the booth will discover how SWINDON's renowned integrated ASIC, SoC and SiP and MEMS custom sensor solutions are at the heart of intelligent sensing.

- ends -

About SWINDON Silicon Systems (SWINDON)

SWINDON Silicon Systems (SWINDON) is a leader in high performance and low-cost mixed signal ASICs (Application Specific Integrated Circuits) and integrated MEMS sensor interface solutions, with five decades experience in the design, production test and supply of ASICs for Automotive and Industrial applications.

SWINDON's UK-based design and production teams are experts in ultra-low power sensor interfaces resulting in becoming the global leader and foremost supplier of ASIC/MEMS solutions for Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), supplying over 50% of the global demand. With leading in-house design and production test and calibration facilities, SWINDON's business is to provide customers with a competitive advantage, both technical and commercial, and supply the highest quality ASIC/MEMS for the lifetime of their product.

SWINDON Silicon Systems is a brand of Sensata Technologies.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is one of the world's leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions with operations and business centers in thirteen countries.  Sensata's products improve safety, efficiency and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning and ventilation, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. Further information can be found on Sensata's website: www.sensata.com

Enquiries: Richard Mount. SWINDON Silicon Systems.

Tel: 01793 649400 E-mail: richard.mount@SWINDONsilicon.co.uk

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/SWINDONsilicon

UK Press Contact: Eileen Holmes-Ievers. In Press Public Relations Ltd. Tel. +44 (0) 1488 674200

E-mail: eileen@inpress.co.uk Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/InPressPR

124SWI

February 1, 2017

Contact
Swindon Silicon Systems
01793 649400
sales@swindonsilicon.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@swindonsilicon.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Embedded World 2017
Industry:Electronics
Location:Wootton Bassett - Wiltshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SWINDON Silicon Systems PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share