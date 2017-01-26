Country(s)
InvoiceBerry Releases Free Ebook: Small Business Marketing 101
Free ebook helps new business owners get actionable marketing knowledge for success
Small Business Marketing 101 focuses on the most important aspects of marketing that small businesses need to know, and serves as a starter-pack for the new entrepreneur.
First, it lists the most important steps your small business needs to take to marketing your local business online. After that, we look at how to master local SEO in just six simple steps. Third, the free ebook goes into detail on what inbound marketing is and how to do it correctly. Small Business Marketing 101 then presents a step-by-step guide to Facebook Ads and Google Adwords for small businesses. We also go over the most important points small business owners and entrepreneurs need to know about social media marketing.
About InvoiceBerry Limited:InvoiceBerry Limited is an online invoicing and expense tracking software designed for small businesses and freelancers. Founded in 2012, InvoiceBerry has simplified invoicing, expense tracking and financial reports so that small business owners and freelancers can save their valuable time and money.
