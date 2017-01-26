 
Hrithik Roshan Pledges His Eyes On His 43rd Birthday

 
 
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
 
MUMBAI, India - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Even as Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan's movie 'Kaabil' continues to wow audiences and sets an envious box office trail, the actor himself is winning hearts for quite another reason.

Sources say that on his 43rd birthday (January 10) Hrithik pledged to donate his eyes.

The light-eyed actor has always been a very sensitive person and during the course of the film in which he and his co-actor Yami Gautam play a blind couple, they interacted closely with the visually-impaired. No one knew that on his birthday Hrithik Roshan made the commitment and pledged his eyes through Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital run by  DR. S. Natarajan.

When contacted,Dr. Natrajan said,  "I saw the trailer of 'Kaabil', and I called Rakesh Roshan and asked if Hrithik would pledge his eyes. I was pleasantly surprised when Rakesh told me that Hrithik is already planning to do so. When I spoke to Hrithik, he told me he would like to celebrate his birthday by pledging his eyes and giving the gift of sight."

The actor was deeply affected when he learnt that according to NPCB, by 2020, the number of individuals with unilateral corneal blindness in India is expected to increase to 10.6 million. To treat them, 200,000 corneas in a year will be required, but only 45,000 are collected.

Of the 45 million blind people across the world, 15 million live in India. The downside is that 75% of these cases are of avoidable blindness, but due to the nation's acute shortage of donors, most of the cases either go untreated or inadequately treated. In India, blindness has devastating effects on individuals, families and communities, impacting education, economic development and child mortality rates. ​A simple gesture like this can change someone's life forever.

