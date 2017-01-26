 
Wave Manorath - Welcome to an Utopian Living

Wave Infratech launch their project Wave Manorath following their two previous successful ventures in the Wave series. Comprising of 1 BHK & 2 BHK apartments, the project is located at the butling NH-24 and boasts of some wonderful amenities.
 
 
DELHI, India - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Wave Infratech, a realty developer that has built a great standing in the industry in the Delhi NCR region on the basis of their quality construction, inventive and distinctive facilities and revolutionary technology. The company has launched their latest project Wave Manorath in the upcoming location of NH-24, Ghaziabad. The location of the project offers ideal balance of convenience and accessibility along with a magnificent locality to give you a complete lifestyle.

One of the busiest areas in Ghaziabad as far as land is NH-24; the area has seen a considerable measure of development and is host to umpteen super undertakings. This zone is thriving a result of its vicinity to Delhi, incredible network and framework. The region has seen blend of generation units, open utilities, coordination's, natural assurance offices, local locations, social framework, regulatory administrations and a couple of mechanical ranges which has brought about enormous development. Ghaziabad is an aid for individuals working in Delhi and Noida who can't remain in these regions because of high rental expenses and extreme property rates.

Wave Manorath Ghaziabad is an awe inspiring mix of extravagance, simplicity and area. The organization has ensured that all the contemporary offices that trademark a cheerful living are made accessible to the inhabitant. The complex has been inherent an eco cordial environment with loads of greenery, finished gardens and stops, Apart from this the development of the venture depends on a natural topic in order to guarantee that each loft is in amicability with nature, this incorporates the interesting structure of every tower which resembles a bean rather than traditional rectangular structure guarantees most extreme daylight and ventilation, reusing of water and low stream fitting to guarantee best utilization of water and no wastage.

Including extensive 1 BHK and 2 BHK lofts, the venture offers the administrations of an individual lift in each level to give the occupants a sentiment security and extravagance. The gathering has joined a ton of civilities in the venture to give an exclusive requirement of living to occupant. The venture brags of a housetop endlessness pool clubhouse, kids' pool, , exercise center, porch plant, cleared square, spa and a great deal more. Some different offices that is are certain to add magnificence and selectiveness to the venture incorporate bloom beds, labyrinth, drinking fountains, sand pit, running track and so forth.

Read more about the project:-
http://www.smcrealty.info/wave-manorath/

Media Contact
SMC Realty
+91 11 4145 4424
sachink@smcrealty.com
