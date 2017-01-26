Strategic Partnership between Al Borg Medical Laboratories and Fitness Time Centers in Saudi Arabia

Based on its excellence of providing medical lab tests and its leading role in community services, Al Borg Medical Laboratories has announced signing a strategic partnership agreement with "Leejam Sports Company"

-- which owns and manages the series of the "Fitness Times Centers" that amount to 135 centers in different Saudi and Emirati cities. The centers' objective is to provide best services and medical programs for their clients as well as increasing their awareness towards a better healthy lifestyle.In the occasion, Dr. Sameh Al Sheikh, the executive director of Al Borg Medical Laboratories has said:" The agreement comes within our untiring quest for promoting better healthy lifestyle and supporting the wellness of the individuals of our community" and added: "The new agreement will allow the centers' clients the opportunity to benefit from the outstanding medical programs provided by Al Borg labs, especially the "Sehati Blueprint" program, which we provide to our clients in cooperation with the American Quest Labs, being a new concept and third generation of the periodical test, where a person can have a comprehensive report about his/her current health status in addition to a plan for improving health status in the future as well as taking proactive and preventive measures to protect against potential diseases.Dr. Sameh added: "Health means human being's enjoyment of wellness and this concept goes beyond his/her cure from disease to the extent of reaching a perfect health clear of all disease. Through this new partnership with Fitness Time Centers, we will work together to read the current and future maps through lab analysis that includes tests on the important systems of the human being's body such as the circulatory system (heart), pancreas (diabetes), kidneys (urinary tract) and liver, in addition to some other tests attributed to sex and age. The agreement includes cooperation to develop products and services that benefit the client base of both parties, and such cooperation will extend to marketing and joint education between the two brands in order to enhance the level of the services provided to clients, support of fitness competitions, execution of campaigns and programs that are based on the two parties' joint message.On his side, Mr. Abdul Mohsen Al Haqbani, the CEO of "Leejam Sports Company" has said:" Our motto is training for health" through which the company seeks to provide the best sports services and body fitness throughout our sports centers in Saudi Arabia and the Emirates. We believe in achieving health goals through sports exercises and our mission is "Directing the community towards a healthy and secure lifestyle and encouraging the individuals to exercise sports in a daily basis" and this goes in line with Al Borg labs' mission. Therefore, the partnership agreement comes to enhance our mission and provide best services to our clients, consequently we are pleased with this strategic partnership"The Executive Director of Investcorp in the Kingdom, Mr. Yasser Bajsair declared:" This partnership constitutes an important step towards strengthening the wellbeing of the Saudi society as a whole, since it represents a cooperation between two distinguished entities that will play an active role in encouraging the residents of the kingdom to take care for their health and exercise to keep their body fitness. We are confident that combining the powerful expertise and outstanding solutions of Al Borg Labs and Leejam companies represent a successful partnership that would support the development of the healthcare sector's accelerated growth in the kingdom. We also aspire to back and support the growth and expansion of the two entities.