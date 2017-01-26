Private London Tours Announce New London Eye Tour Packages for 2017

Explore London's Most Iconic Sights and Locations in the Lap of Luxury This Year

Private London Tours is proud to announce a range of new tour packages for 2017, including a truly outstanding London Eye experience. Committed to providing the most exclusive, luxurious tours of London for private groups of all sizes, the capital's market-leader is now offering customers the opportunity to experience one of the capital's most iconic attractions.A Bird's Eye View of the Capital"For a unique view of London, step into one of the magnificent viewing capsules on the 135-metre (443 feet) tall London Eye. It is the world's tallest cantilevered Ferris wheel and from the top, you can see up to 40km on a clear day. The London Eye's 32 capsules are constantly rotating and a journey on board lasts 30 minutes. On board, you can gaze across London, have a quick break on the seats in the middle of the capsules, or use one of the on-board tablets to learn about the monuments around you. The London Eye experience can also be personalised to something even more special with the option of a private capsule for a couple or a group, a champagne experience, as well as other options." - Private London ToursWhile London is famed for its spectacular architecture and scenery, there is absolutely no more breathtaking view of the capital than the view from above. The London Eye was created to provide visitors to the capital with an opportunity to gaze over London in a way never before experienced by members of the public. It is not until you marvel over the city from high above that you get a true sense for its scale, complexity and unparalleled beauty.Quite simply, absolutely no trip to London would be complete without experiencing the London Eye. And for an even more unforgettable experience, why not book a private capsule, or even a 'champagne flight' for your group?Amazing Memories"Private London Tours creates amazing memories by allowing you to explore London in a whole new light. Every part of your City of London tour is tailored, but if you are unsure what you want to visit, our team can help you decide. On the day of your tour, you can expect a completely hassle-free adventure. Your London tour guide will pick you up at your chosen location, welcome you, know the quickest and most-interesting routes to get to the locations covered, give you all kinds of information and history about the sights you see, and answer any questions you may have. Your guide will have your tickets ready for you if you are planning on visiting any extra attractions, restaurant reservations can be made if you need those, and much more." - Private London ToursEvery aspect of your trip can be customised in direct accordance with both your personal preferences and the time you have available. Whatever it takes to provide you and your group with an unforgettable experience and memories for a lifetime, you can count on Private London Tours to deliver.About Private London Tours:Private London Tours was established to revolutionise the way discerning travellers approach guided tours of the city. From creating outstanding itineraries to providing full concierge services and offering privileged insight into London's most famous landmarks, Private London Tours creates bespoke packages in accordance with clients' requests.